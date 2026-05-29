Amanda Holden under fire from angry fans over luxury holiday: ‘How the rich live’

Amanda Holden has triggered a flurry of online backlash after posting a video montage from her recent lavish holiday.

The TV favourite is no stranger to jetting off for a sun-soaked trip abroad. And this week, Amanda was back at it when she headed to St Tropez for a getaway with friends.

But it appears Amanda’s trip has been tainted since returning home after fans slammed her for sharing an Instagram post about her holiday.

Amanda has been living it up on holiday recently (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Holden enjoys sun-soaked trip abroad

On Thursday (May 28) Amanda took to her Instagram and shared a video montage of her trip to St Tropez.

In the video, Amanda included moments from her holiday, including drinking champagne and eating delicious-looking food in the sun.

The mum-of-two also gave fans a look at the lush resort she was stopping in, that boasted a huge pool and picturesque grounds.

Meanwhile in one snap, a stunning Amanda posed up a storm in a string bikini while holding an Aperol. Beaming to the camera, Amanda looked nothing short of sensational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amanda Holden (@noholdenback)

Amanda divides followers

“Had the most incredible few days in St Tropez with @_oliviahall_150. Flew @british_airwaysand took advantage of the fabulous Galleries First Lounge,” Amanda said in the caption.

She continued: “I’ve always said champagne is a breakfast drink. Stayed at @arev.sttropez just stunning!! Ate, shopped, drank -bumped into lovely @iamkb- And lunched with @[email protected] and a fabulous crew at @club55 (photos too naughty to post).”

However, a handful of fans appeared to be irked by Amanda’s sun-soaked trip. Fuming, one person said in the comments section: “Yet another holiday how the rich live.”

Big freebie jolly again then

Another disgruntled person added: “While people struggle she is gaslighting.” Meanwhile on Facebook, a third wrote: “Big freebie jolly again then.”

Nonetheless the majority of Amanda’s other fans had a more positive reaction to her holiday. One person gushed: “Looks amazing and you look absolutely stunning beautiful.”

Someone else wrote: “10/10 love it all.” Another chimed in: “Omg this looks utterly divine!”

Read more: How Alesha Dixon stepped in and helped Amanda Holden following death of baby boy

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