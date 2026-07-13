Jesy Nelson’s twins are at the heart of the singer’s latest emotional update, after she shared a sweet family video and a painful reminder of her daughters’ health battle.

The former Little Mix star, 35, posted a clip of herself sitting on a park swing with one of her girls on her lap. It looked like a lovely everyday moment. But Jesy made clear it also carried a deeper meaning.

Jesy revealed in January that her 14-month-old twin daughters, Ocean and Story, have SMA Type 1. Spinal Muscular Atrophy is a rare inherited genetic disease that damages motor neurons in the spinal cord.

What is SMA Type 1? Spinal muscular atrophy, often shortened to SMA, is a rare inherited condition that affects the motor nerve cells used for movement. Type 1 is the most severe form that appears in infancy. It causes muscle weakness and low muscle tone.

Babies can have difficulty with breathing, swallowing and feeding.

Children with SMA Type 1 are not able to sit unaided.

Early diagnosis and treatment can affect outcomes.

Jesy Nelson’s latest words about her twins

Sharing the video on Sunday, Jesy told fans exactly what she hopes for. She wrote: “My dream is to one day push my girls on a swing all by themselves but for now we’ll enjoy it just like this.”

For Jesy, that simple wish means everything.

She also shared another clip of one of her daughters babbling away. Alongside it, she added: “I think she might be a singer.”

Jesy has kept fans updated on life with Ocean and Story since their diagnosis. At the same time, she has pushed for change in newborn screening.

Jesy Nelson’s twins remain at the centre of her public fight

In June, Jesy said she felt “heartbroken and outraged” after attending Parliament for a debate on SMA screening from birth. She had hoped England would roll out screening across the whole country.

That did not happen. Only 72 per cent of the country will have access to newborn screening when it starts in October. The other 28 per cent still will not.

The debate followed a petition Jesy launched. It gained more than 150,000 signatures.

The UK National Screening Committee backed a staggered rollout. It wants to evaluate the screening’s effectiveness and the cost to the NHS.

Jesy has been campaigning for more screening of SMA Type 1 (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Among the areas set to miss out are Bristol, Cambridge, Leeds, Liverpool, Oxford and Portsmouth. Sharon Hodgson said the remaining six laboratories “do not currently have the requisite equipment” for testing.

Leaving Parliament, Jesy did not hide her anger. She said: “I’m going to be completely honest, I was absolutely fuming. I feel so let down.”

She added: “I have no more words. It’s sad. It’s so sad, like our children’s lives could look so different, and to know that we are still debating it. We are debating whether SMA future children should be disabled or not.

“Based on where you live, how does that make sense? How is that fair? How is that fair?”

Later, Jesy told followers there is “factual evidence” that treatment from birth is “completely life changing” for a child diagnosed with SMA.

She added: “If it isn’t, and they get left untreated, there are facts that if your child doesn’t get treatment, they will not see their second birthday. They will die before the age of two.”

Jesy also said she challenged Sharon Hodgson after the debate. She showed her a video of sisters Maisie and Amelia, who share the same diagnosis, but only one had treatment from birth.

Recalling that moment, Jesy said: “When I showed her in this video, her exact words were, ‘Wow, is that what the treatment does? Wow’. She was gobsmacked.”

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