Jennifer Lopez’s ‘inappropriate’ hat at Wimbledon sparks backlash

Jennifer Lopez’s appearance at Wimbledon has caused a lot of chatter. The singer stepped into Centre Court wearing a giant sun hat and really stole the show.

The 56-year-old star arrived at SW19 during soaring London temperatures. She appeared keen to shield herself from the sun, but the dramatic accessory quickly became the real talking point.

Fans soon split into two camps. Some loved the bold fashion moment. Others said the hat looked inappropriate for a packed tennis crowd.

Wimbledon Royal Box dress code and etiquette Wimbledon does not impose a general dress code on ordinary ticket holders, but the Royal Box has long followed a smart dress expectation. Men in the Royal Box are typically expected to wear a jacket and tie or a full suit.

Women are generally asked to dress smartly for the occasion.

Hats are permitted, but guests may be asked to remove them if they obstruct the view of others.

Centre Court and No.1 Court are known for more formal spectator fashion than many other sporting events.

Jennifer Lopez’s Wimbledon look left fans asking one thing

Critics wasted no time online. Several argued the oversized hat blocked the view for people sitting behind her.

“Jennifer Lopez wearing an enormous hat – bet whoever is sitting behind her is pleased,” wrote one observer.

One angry fan wrote: “@JLo this type of hat is inappropriate for such events! You should do your homework lady!”

Another mocked the look and posted: “That hat is far too big. So embarrassing.”

A fourth fumed: “Imagine how [bleep] off you could be at Wimbledon Sitting close to Jennifer Lopez with a fan And a hat that could cast a shadow over the dome of St. Peter’s Basilica in Rome.”

One especially blunt viewer wrote beneath a snap of Princess Charlotte wearing a much smaller hat at the event: “Tell Jennifer Lopez that this is the type of hat to wear to Wimbledon instead of that monstrosity she had on.”

What many missed about the Jennifer Lopez Wimbledon moment

Not everyone joined the backlash. Supporters quickly pointed out that Lopez later removed the hat during the match.

One defender wrote: “She took the hat off. People leave this woman alone.”

Another praised the look and posted: “That woman is sooooooo beautiful! Stunning really.”

Jennifer Lopez’s giant hat stole a lot of attention (Credit: James Marsh/Shutterstock)

According to Daily Mail, Lopez spent the day with Tom Hiddleston as celebrities packed into south west London for the final.

The match itself gave the crowd plenty to talk about. Italy’s Jannik Sinner secured the Wimbledon championship for the second year in a row.

He beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

Jennifer Lopez was far from the only famous face in attendance. Nicole Kidman, Anna Wintour, Tess Daly, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Twiggy and Nicki Hilton also turned up.

Ben Stiller and Rami Malek were there too. So were Sienna Miller, Marisa Abela, Raye, Andrew Garfield, Stephen Graham, Hannah Walters, Lily Collins and Carly Steel.

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