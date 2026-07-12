Princess Charlotte joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George for the men’s final at Wimbledon.

The family arrived in bright sunshine on Sunday. They came to watch Jannik Sinner face Alexander Zverev, according to HELLO!.

Kate wore a green dress with fluted sleeves and a one-shoulder draped scarf detail. She finished the look with bronze accessories and her purple bow brooch.

William chose a navy suit. George matched his father with a smart formal look.

Charlotte also drew attention with her outfit. She wore a bright blue dress with a tie waist and ruffle sleeves.

The shade echoed one of Kate’s recent Wimbledon looks. That detail fuelled more mother-daughter comparisons.

Prince Louis did not attend. HELLO! noted that he has appeared at major royal events, including Trooping the Colour.

The outlet suggested a long tennis final on a hot day may have been a stretch for the eight-year-old. That remains speculation, not a confirmed reason.

William, George, Charlotte and Kate attended Wimbledon (Credit: Victoria Jones/Shutterstock)

Why Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon outing caught so much attention

Photos from the day showed Charlotte walking confidently beside her family. William also shared a sweet father-daughter moment with her on arrival.

Charlotte later sat next to Kate in the royal box. The pair chatted during the match.

HELLO! noted that Charlotte is already a familiar face at the tournament. She has attended in previous years.

Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon appearances Princess Charlotte has attended Wimbledon with her parents on multiple occasions. 2023: She joined the Prince and Princess of Wales and Prince George for the men’s singles final.

2024: She returned with her family for the men’s final at the All England Club. Her appearances have included time in the Royal Box and public moments with both parents during the championships.

The outing also highlighted Kate’s close bond with her daughter. Charlotte’s long hair and polished look prompted more comparisons with her mother.

Meanwhile, according to The Telegraph, British tennis player Arthur Fery offered to coach George, Charlotte and Louis.

He told press: “I mean the princess came to my match in the second round, it was great to have her there and we spoke a little about that. It was good to see her here and good to meet her finally. She wished me good luck for the rest of the year and congratulated me for these two weeks.

“I know the whole family are all tennis fans, so I told her if her kids ever wanted to hit, I’m free. It would be good to see them again.”

Kate’s third visit added another layer to the day

This marked Kate’s third appearance at Wimbledon this year. Earlier in the championships, she made a surprise visit to SW19 in a blue Gabriela Hearst suit.

That appearance came just days after her Three Peaks Challenge. She then returned on Saturday for the Ladies’ Singles Final in a red belted dress.

HELLO! reported that she watched Linda Noskova crowned Wimbledon ladies champion. This family outing added another high-profile moment to her tournament run.

Kate has long spoken about her love of tennis. In a 2017 BBC documentary, she told Sue Barker: “I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It’s such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game.

Kate’s role at Wimbledon and love of tennis The Princess of Wales is closely associated with Wimbledon through both patronage and personal interest in tennis. She has regularly attended the championships over the years.

She presents trophies at the tournament in her role connected to the All England Club.

In a 2017 BBC documentary, she said watching Wimbledon was part of her growing up and inspired her interest in the sport.

In 2024, she said of family life: “As a family, we play a lot.”

“It hasn’t changed either, I think that’s what’s so wonderful.”

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That passion appears to have rubbed off on her children. Speaking in 2024, Kate said: “As a family, we play a lot.”

Princess Charlotte’s Wimbledon appearances now feel like a regular part of the royal family’s summer calendar. With George beside her and William and Kate in relaxed spirits, the outing offered another polished glimpse of the Wales family on one of Britain’s biggest sporting days.

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