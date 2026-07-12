Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews ‘arrested again’ in Dubai weeks after release

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has reportedly been arrested again, just weeks after he was released from prison.

The Pricey married her fourth husband, Lee, back in January. Since then, the pair have rarely stayed out of the headlines.

In May, Lee vanished after missing a planned Good Morning Britain appearance with Katie. At the time, Katie said he had been “kidnapped”. However, weeks later, he resurfaced in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison before reappearing on Instagram.

Now, it’s been claimed Lee has been arrested again, with the businessman reportedly telling a friend that Katie “might need to bail me out”.

Lee and Katie’s marriage has been full of drama (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews ‘arrested again’

Earlier this year Lee spent four weeks behind bars at Dubai’s Al Awir prison amid fraud allegations, which he denies. However, it’s now been alleged that Lee has been arrested again.

As The Sun reports, the Dubai-based businessman was taken to Lahbab Police Station on Friday (July 10) while attempting to raise around £120,000 that he allegedly believed he owed.

The publication claims Andrew sent his friend a message that said: “They’ve arrested me. Katie might need to bail me out. We need to make a noise with a Go Fund Me.” It’s also been alleged that Lee was “stressed” in the run-up to his alleged arrest.

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

Lee has apparently been arrested again (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Lee’s arrest

After his release from prison in June, Lee denied that his arrest was linked to financial fraud or criminal activity. Instead, he posted a dramatic account on Instagram and said he was “safe and healthy and with his wife”.

He also claimed: “I was taken close to the Qatar Omani border [these countries do not share a border] at gunpoint and was captured by men with assault rifles.”

He then went on to say: “They did slap me around a little bit, the little [bleep]. I was hand-tied, shackled and also with a hood over my head.”

Read more: Full timeline of Katie Price’s husbands, kids, their dads and recent pregnancy claims

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