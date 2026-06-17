Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews’ new video statement unpacked – ‘captured at gunpoint’ claims to his ‘new appearance’

Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews has spoken out about his prison ordeal for the first time, claiming he was “captured at gunpoint”.

The self-proclaimed businessman reportedly went missing back in May. Katie publicly feared her husband had been kidnapped or detained while attempting to leave the UAE.

It was later revealed that Lee had spent the last few weeks behind bars in Dubai, allegedly due to a “private civil matter”.

Lee was then released from Dubai’s Al Awir prison last week. And now, Lee has broken his silence on the dramatic ordeal.

Lee was in prison (Credit: Katie Price / YouTube)

Lee Andrews speaks out on prison ordeal

Taking to his Instagram on Tuesday (June 16), Lee shared a video where he spoke about what happened to him while he was missing.

“Hi everyone, this is Lee. I’ve been missing now for several weeks. I can tell you I’m now safe and healthy and with my wife.

“I was taken close to the Hatta-Oman border by men at gunpoint and then I was captured by men with assault rifles.

“They did slap me around a little bit, little [bleep]. And I was hand-tied, shackled and also had a hood over my head.

“From there I was taken to a black site and I had no use of my phone. And from what I know it was an extended arm of the National Guard. And that’s all I can reveal at the moment.”

Lee has spoken out (Credit: InstagramStory)

Lee on his ‘beautiful wife’ Katie’s support

Lee – who looked noticeably different in the video, rocking a fuller head of hair – continued: “I have signed disclaimers now with state security and from there I was put into the system.

“At no point have I faced anything to do with fraud allegations or any criminal activities such as that.”

Lee added: “So I’m sending these messages out to my loved ones. And my beautiful wife, who, without her help involving all the UK authorities, I don’t think I would have got out of that situation.

“Because of the tensions and things happening in the region, and me being so close to the border, this is why I was suspected of espionage and held in a state security building without the use of a telephone and any right to shower, contact or speak to any of my family, including the embassy or my wife.”

My husband is back. I love you

He than thanked his wife. Lee said: “Thank you to Katie for making such a noise where the UAE actually listened and let me go.

“From there, I did have a civil case in Dubai, which led to me going into the mainstream prison during the Arabic holiday Eid and I was able to secure my release.

“I’m here now. So thank you for everyone for listening and loved blessings to everyone.”

Katie responded to Lee’s story and shared his video to her own Instagram. She said: “My husband is back. I love you.”

ED! has contacted Katie’s representatives for comment.

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