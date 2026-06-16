Katie Price has reunited with her husband Lee Andrews just days after his release from prison in Dubai.

The Sun previously revealed that self-proclaimed businessman Lee spent the past month in Dubai’s Al-Awir prison before authorities released him on Friday.

Katie Price has reportedly reunited with her husband Lee Andrews (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price Lee Andrews reunion in Dubai

After weeks apart, Katie reportedly flew back to Dubai from the UK over the weekend to see him.

On Sunday evening, as reported by The Sun, the pair shared an emotional reunion as Katie ran into Lee’s arms and he lifted her up in a hug.

Photographs obtained by The Sun showed the couple kissing, embracing and holding hands as they headed to Vox Dubai, an outdoor rooftop cinema, to watch a World Cup football match.

Although Katie had previously said she planned to put a string of questions to her husband when they met again, the reunion appeared affectionate and calm rather than confrontational.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katie Price (@katieprice)

Katie’s vow before seeing Lee again

Earlier this month, Katie said she would only consider ending the marriage after speaking to Lee face to face.

She said: “I cannot just walk away from my marriage without seeing him again.”

The Sun previously reported that Lee had been held in Al-Awir prison from May 14 over what was described as a private civil matter.

Lee had initially told Katie he had been arrested on suspicion of spying. However, authorities in Dubai later told The Sun that was not true.

Lee Andrews has reportedly been released from prison (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

What happened before the reunion

This weekend, Katie confirmed on Snapchat that she had arrived back in Dubai ahead of the reunion, sharing a selfie with the city’s skyline behind her.

Her return to the UAE came a week after she had travelled there hoping to help secure his release. However, she was told she would need £140,000 to bail him out. Katie reportedly refused to pay.

During that earlier trip, Katie gave The Sun exclusive access as Showbiz Editor Clemmie Moodie joined her in Dubai.

Katie’s ‘vow’ to confront Lee

At the time, Katie admitted she still had several unanswered questions. She said she would wait for Lee to leave prison before confronting him.

Katie told The Sun: “I’m excited – but trust me, I have questions.”

Since his release, Lee has returned to social media. He has been seen interacting with Katie’s posts.

He has not yet made a public statement, despite earlier concern over his whereabouts before it emerged that he was in prison.

Read more: Katie Price’s husband Lee Andrews pictured for the first time as he’s ‘freed from prison’

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