Katie Price ‘flies out to Dubai’ as Lee Andrews ‘takes fresh swipe’ amid marriage concerns

The drama surrounding Katie Price and her husband Lee Andrews rumbles on and it appears he has taken a fresh swipe by reportedly unfollowing her on social media.

For weeks, Katie and Lee’s marriage has been the topic of conversation. The mystery behind his recent disappearance dominated headlines, with many fans wanting questions about what has been going on.

Katie later said that Lee had contacted her from a prison in Dubai, where he allegedly claimed authorities suspected him of being a spy.

However, authorities reportedly told The Sun that Lee was not being held on those charges and it’s understood it was over claims relating to a private, civil matter.

According to reports, he’s due to be released from prison this week. Now, Katie has been spotted at the airport seemingly flying out to Dubai.

Lee and Katie’s marriage has been full of mystery and drama (Credit: YouTube / Katie Price)

Katie Price flies out to Dubai after Lee Andrews ‘unfollows her’

According to The Sun, businessman Lee has unfollowed Katie on Instagram.

At the time of writing, Lee follows nobody on his Instagram page. However, his bio still reads: “Hubby to @katieprice.”

Meanwhile, his latest post on May 10 shows him and Katie smiling for a selfie.

Now, The Sun reports that Katie has flown out to Dubai. The report claims that Lee could leave prison today and Katie wants to be there when he does.

ED! has contacted representatives for Katie for comment.

Katie has reportedly flown out to Dubai on Tuesday (Credit: Stephen Crawshaw)

Katie spends time with her children

It comes after Katie shared some pictures to her Instagram account today showing her spending time with her kids over the weekend.

The first photo showed Katie smiling alongside her son Junior, 20, and daughter Princess, 18.

The second image showed the reality star beaming with Princess.

Read more: Katie Price defended as she faces backlash for ‘exploiting’ Harvey in new video

Katie wrote: “Weekend fun with Princess & Junior.”

Katie’s fans appeared to reference her marriage in the comments. One person told her: “That’s what you need with the rest of your family, not some guy using and messing you around… big hugs.”

Another wrote: “This is the love you deserve.”

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