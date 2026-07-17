Junior Andre and Princess Andre have admitted Katie Price’s Sky documentary left them in an “awkward position” as they tried to support both parents.

Katie, 48, told her life story in the four-part Sky series Katie Price: Nothing To Hide earlier this month. Her eldest children, Junior, 21, and Princess, 19, appeared in the show and shared painful memories from their childhood.

Now, fresh scenes from series three of ITV2’s The Princess Diaries show just how uneasy they felt. The siblings spoke candidly about the pressure of taking part.

Junior and Princess appeared in the doc (Credit: David Fisher / Shutterstock)

Why Junior Andre Princess Andre felt stuck in the middle

In one clip, Princess said: “The new documentary put us in an awkward position. We love both our parents and want to be there for them.”

That line sums up the dilemma. Junior and Princess wanted to support their mum, but they also wanted to protect their bond with dad Peter Andre.

The first-look clips screened at an ITV reality event in London on Friday. Katie also features in The Princess Diaries after executives overturned her reported “ban”.

Later in the episode, Junior and Princess call Katie while she is in Dubai visiting her husband, Lee Andrews. Princess then makes it clear she feels far removed from that side of her mum’s life.

She said: “I’ve never met him, mum’s love life stories are extreme, and I don’t even follow it myself. As long as she is happy, then I’m happy.”

The FaceTime call then takes a very Katie turn. She shows them the results of her latest surgery, and Princess replies: “Am I shocked? No.”

Elsewhere, the family take Katie camping for her birthday. At the same time, she deals with her Instagram suspension.

Frustrated, Katie says: “My Instagram was suspended, but I’m getting it back, people complain about anything. You know what it is like in my life one thing after the other.”

Junior then jokes: “Mum will be the moment until she can’t do anything anymore.”

The truce changed everything for Junior and Princess Andre

At the same ITV event, the brother and sister also addressed the recent thaw between Katie and Peter after a 16-year feud. Princess said the shift happened naturally and made the show easier.

Katie Price and Peter Andre relationship timeline 2005: Katie Price and Peter Andre married.

They had two children together: Junior Andre and Princess Andre.

2009: The couple split.

Since their separation, both have remained public figures and their family life has continued to attract media attention.

She explained: “It all happened naturally, my mum and dad did a truce online and my show came along. It worked out. It is way more fun for me to have them in the show.”

She added: “She doesn’t hold back.”

Junior also spoke warmly about family. He said: “She’s our mum, we only have one mum own it. If is important for us to have important relationships with both our mum and our dad.”

He added: “Everything feels better and normal since the truce.”

Read more: Private: Princess and Junior Andre ‘gutted’ after being ‘blocked’ from competing on I’m A Celebrity spin-off show

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