As Coronation Street’s Betsy is diagnosed with aphasia and dysphagia, here’s what they mean

Coronation Street delivered another emotional update in Betsy Swain’s stroke storyline tonight (Thursday, July 16), as the teenager discovered the full extent of the health battle ahead of her.

After suffering multiple strokes this week, Betsy was given two new diagnoses by her doctor, leaving her to process some difficult news about her recovery.

However, there was some positive news for Betsy, as she was reassured that she is expected to make a full recovery.

Betsy struggled to process the information (Credit: ITV)

Betsy learns the impact of her strokes in Coronation Street

In Weatherfield tonight, Betsy faced another upsetting moment as doctors explained the effects of the two strokes she had suffered.

She was told she now has aphasia and dysphagia, which could make speaking, reading and writing difficult. Betsy will also have to deal with weakness down the right side of her body, which will take time to improve.

The good news is that, with physiotherapy and patience, doctors believe Betsy should be able to make a full recovery.

While Betsy tried to take in the news, Lisa was also struggling to cope with everything that had happened.

Looking for a quiet moment, Lisa instead ended up confronting Dylan in public, accusing him of assaulting Betsy during sex. Sean was left shocked by the revelation, admitting he had not known what had happened before warning Dylan that strangulation was dangerous and not something that ‘everyone did.’

Later at the hospital, Lisa told Carla that she planned to report Dylan to the police.

Despite Betsy begging her mum not to go ahead, Lisa remained determined and went to the station to report the alleged crime.

Betsy has two conditions to manage (Credit: ITV)

What are aphasia and dysphagia?

Betsy was diagnosed with two conditions following her strokes.

The first was aphasia, which the NHS describes as a neurological condition that affects communication.

It is particularly common among people who have suffered a stroke and can affect a person’s ability to speak, read and write.

There is no known cure for aphasia, but symptoms can often improve over time.

The second condition Betsy was diagnosed with was dysphagia.

As her doctor explained, Betsy may experience muscle weakness on the right side of her body.

Dysphagia can affect a person’s ability to swallow and can also cause problems with coordination and sensory loss. This can make eating and drinking more difficult due to the increased risk of aspiration.

Because Betsy is young, her doctor explained that she should make a full recovery, and potentially a quick one.

However, getting back to feeling like ‘the old Betsy’ will not be an easy journey, and she still has a challenging road ahead.