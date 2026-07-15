Coronation Street ITVX horror as Betsy suffers stroke following non-fatal strangulation

Coronation Street’s latest ITVX episode saw Betsy Swain rushed to hospital in a terrifying turn of events after the teenager suffered not one, but two strokes.

Ryan Connor discovered Betsy unconscious in the kitchen at No.6 and immediately called for an ambulance, with doctors later trying to work out what had caused her sudden health scare.

As the truth began to emerge, Lisa turned her anger towards Dylan after learning what had happened to her daughter.

Betsy has two strokes (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Betsy Swain suffers two strokes

After Ryan found Betsy in a serious condition at home, the teenager was taken to hospital for an MRI scan and further tests.

Doctors soon confirmed that Betsy had suffered a stroke. She struggled with her speech, admitting to her mum that she was frightened.

Dylan was later given some time alone with his girlfriend, but the situation quickly became even more alarming when Betsy suffered another stroke.

The doctor then asked to speak with Betsy privately before looking over her latest scans, leaving Lisa and Carla anxiously waiting for answers.

Lisa feared for what the future could hold for her daughter, while Ryan tried to reassure her that Betsy would recover and find her feet again, even if it would take time.

While the family dealt with the worrying situation at the hospital, Dylan returned to the Street to collect some belongings for Betsy. However, he had no idea what he was about to face when he came back.

Dylan was behind Betsy’s condition (Credit: ITV)

Betsy reveals Dylan choked her during consensual sex

The doctor later sat down with Betsy and explained that there was a strain on an artery in her neck, wondering if someone had strangled her.

At first, Betsy said no. But as she thought back to a previous date with Dylan, she began to remember what had happened.

The pair had spent time together, with Betsy making him spaghetti bolognese while they discussed her future in London. After dessert, they had ‘danced together’ – but Betsy had actually been referring to what happened when they slept together and had become confused while explaining it.

She then revealed that Dylan had lightly choked her during sex, but insisted it had been consensual. Dylan had not realised it could cause harm, and Betsy believed it was something that ‘everyone did.’

Lisa was horrified by what she heard and told Betsy the act was extremely dangerous, explaining that it had caused a blood clot after a temporary loss of circulation.

Although Betsy tried to defend Dylan and insisted he ‘didn’t know’ what he was doing, Lisa was furious and blamed him for what had happened.

When Dylan returned with Betsy’s things, Ryan quickly sent him away.

Lisa then spotted Dylan and threatened to ‘choke him’ in the same way he had done to her daughter, leaving Dylan stunned as he realised his actions may have caused Betsy’s condition.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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