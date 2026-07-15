Angry Ginge has revealed the findings from an investigation into the fire that ripped through his mum’s home.

According to The Sun, Angry Ginge said the investigation found that one of the family’s cats likely switched on the oven hob. The fire broke out while the family were away for Soccer Aid.

The online star, whose real name is Morgan Sam Lee Burtwistle, said the blaze destroyed the property. The family also lost their pets in the tragedy.

Angry Ginge revealed what caused the fire in his mum’s home (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Angry Ginge shares update on fire in mum’s home

Angry Ginge told fans the cause sounded unreal. He said during an online stream: “It’s actually like something out of [bleep] Tom and Jerry, so what actually caused it, I believe – well the investigation found – is when my mum was out, she was down in the hotel for Soccer Aid, one of the cats jumped on the hob, turned the hob on.”

He added: “Knocked something on the hob, that’s then been set alight. It could have gone alight like that [finger click] but it could have also took an hour and then set the whole kitchen alight.”

He said the flames spread fast through the home. He explained: “Whole kitchen went on fire, then it went to the living room, whole carpets and stairs etc.”

Angry Ginge also explained how investigators reached that conclusion. He told fans: “They figured it out because the hob that had four things, one side was more burnt than the others, which means that would have had to start it.”

He then summed it up by saying: “So, that’s how it started, it’s mental. It is genuinely something you’d see in, like, Tom and Jerry.”

The online streamer showed his followers the state of his mum’s house following the devastating incident (Credit: Instagram Stories)

What happened after the fire?

The story first emerged while he was taking part in Soccer Aid. His family were away from home when the blaze started.

The Sun reported that he later returned to the property and showed fans the damage inside. He described the home as completely destroyed.

Since the fire, his mum has been living with him. He has also shared footage from the ruined house with fans.

Angry Ginge is best known as a YouTube star and streamer. He also won I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

Who is AngryGinge? AngryGinge is the online name of Morgan Sam Lee Burtwistle, a British streamer and YouTube personality. He built his audience through gaming and football-related content.

He has appeared in major charity football coverage linked to Soccer Aid.

He is also known for appearing on ITV reality programming, including I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!.

His latest comments appear to close the loop on the investigation. They also show how quickly a household accident can turn devastating.

For Angry Ginge and his family, the loss went far beyond property damage. The emotional impact still clearly lingers.

Read more: ‘I need to be with the family’: Angry Ginge reveals his mum’s house burned down while he was at Soccer Aid as he disappears offline

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page.