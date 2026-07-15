EastEnders fans will have noticed the BBC soap has been moved around in recent weeks thanks to the World Cup fixtures – and there is another change to the usual schedule tonight.

The soap normally airs from Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm, with episodes also available to watch from 6am on BBC iPlayer on the same day. However, the Walford drama sometimes moves when live sporting events take priority.

So, when can viewers watch EastEnders this week, and is the latest episode available to stream yet?

The soap isn’t on tonight (Credit: BBC)

When is EastEnders on tonight? And is it on BBC iPlayer?

EastEnders will not air on BBC One tonight, Wednesday, July 15.

The change comes as the BBC is showing live coverage of the World Cup, with England facing Argentina in a match kicking off at 8pm.

The soap will return tomorrow evening (Thursday, July 16), airing in its usual 7.30pm to 8pm slot on BBC One.

The next episode will also be available on BBC iPlayer from 6am, meaning fans who prefer to watch early can still catch up as normal.

But what can viewers expect from the next trip to Walford? Here are the latest EastEnders spoilers.

Denise wants Sheila gone (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers for tomorrow – Denise demands answers

Denise is determined to get to the bottom of things with Sheila, making it clear to Chelsea that she needs answers – and she needs them today.

When Sheila arrives, the atmosphere quickly turns uncomfortable as Denise sends Chelsea and Libby away so she can question Sheila about her true intentions.

Meanwhile, there is a moment of happiness at Sharon’s as Vicki and Ross return from their honeymoon. However, the mood soon shifts when Zack arrives.

Wanting some advice, Vicki turns to Kathy before bringing everyone together at The Vic to share some big news – she and Ross are moving into No.31 with Jean and Mo. When Zack notices Ross does not seem pleased, he offers to move out instead.

Just as things appear to be settling down, Joel arrives at No.43 with his mum Cleo.

Elsewhere, Mark and Lauren continue with their questionable car sales scheme, with Mark choosing to skip Ian’s BBQ to avoid any family business drama. Meanwhile, Gina and Harry are scrambling to find Penny’s missing stock.