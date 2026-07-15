Coronation Street will air at a later time tonight for one hour

Coronation Street returns to screens tonight (Wednesday, July 15), much to the delight of fans after another shake-up to the ITV schedule.

With football, rugby and other major events regularly taking priority, the broadcaster has been making frequent changes to its soap line-up in recent weeks. If you’ve been struggling to keep track, here’s everything you need to know about when Corrie is on and what’s in store.

Corrie is on tonight (Credit: ITV)

What time is Coronation Street on tonight?

Coronation Street is on tonight, Wednesday, July 15, with a special hour-long episode airing from 9pm until 10pm.

ITV’s coverage of the World Cup has meant the soap’s usual schedule has been moved around throughout the month, leaving viewers having to check for the latest changes.

For those who prefer to watch earlier, today’s episode is also available to stream on ITVX and YouTube from 7am.

Betsy has a stroke (Credit: ITV)

What happens in Coronation Street tonight?

There are worrying scenes tonight as Betsy’s plans take a devastating turn when she is found unconscious on the kitchen floor at No.6, prompting an ambulance to rush her to hospital. Ryan explains the situation to Carla, while a nurse tells Lisa that Betsy needs an MRI scan. When Dylan arrives to visit, he is left terrified after Betsy appears to suffer a seizure, leaving Lisa and Carla horrified as doctors race to help.

Elsewhere, Ross tells Tyrone he wants to get to know him better, but Tyrone is left reeling when he uncovers the truth about Cassie and Steve.

Cassie is shocked to discover Ross has stayed the night at No.1 with Tracy. She tries to warn Tracy that Ross might not be all he seems, but Tracy refuses to listen.

Meanwhile, Bernie offers Joseph somewhere quiet to revise. And, Chesney learns Linda’s holiday business has gone under, leaving him unable to pay Joseph’s school fees.

Soap power hour is a success (Credit: ITV)

Soap power hour in 2026

Coronation Street first began making new episodes available to stream from 7am back in October 2024.

The move proved popular with viewers. Figures for the first quarter of 2025 showed ITVX recorded a ‘record-breaking’ one billion streams in a single quarter for the ‘first time ever.’ Coronation Street and Emmerdale have also clocked up 124 million streams on ITVX so far this year, with soap viewing up 35 percent compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Further changes arrived in January 2026. Following the huge Corriedale episode, Corrie switched from airing three nights a week to a weekday schedule, with 30-minute episodes.

Emmerdale now kicks off the ‘soap power hour’ at 8pm, before Coronation Street follows at 8.30pm. Both soaps are usually shown Monday to Friday, with new episodes continuing to land on ITVX every morning at 7am.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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