A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman has shared her heartbreak after a former guest on the Channel 4 series was presumed to have died in the wildfires in Spain.

Annette Kilgore, 69, appeared on A Place in the Sun in 2023 with her husband Malcolm Timbrell. She is feared to be among those killed after flames tore through the village of Bédar in Almería province last Thursday.

Jasmine, who has presented the show since 2004, posted a tribute on Instagram after news of the tragedy emerged.

Jasmine Harman on A Place in the Sun Jasmine Harman has been one of the best-known presenters on A Place in the Sun since 2004. The Channel 4 property series follows buyers searching for homes in locations including Spain, France, Portugal and Cyprus. Across the programme, presenters typically guide house-hunters through a shortlist of properties and help them weigh budget, location and lifestyle priorities before deciding whether to make an offer. Presenter on A Place in the Sun since 2004

Long-running Channel 4 overseas property format

Known for helping buyers search for homes abroad

She wrote: “Some awful news. You may have seen on the news that Spain has been experiencing some terrible wildfires, and I was so sad to hear of the tragic deaths of several people in Bédar.

“Sending deepest condolences to those have lost loved ones. Especially to Malcolm who previously appeared with his wife Annette on A Place in the Sun.”

Jasmine added: “I don’t really have the words to say how very sorry I am for your loss Malcolm. I know we have never met, I can’t imagine what you are going through right now. Sending thoughts and prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman reacts as viewers remember Annette

Fans quickly replied beneath the post. Many echoed the presenter’s sadness.

One wrote: “So sad, my heart and prayers go to anyone this has affected,” while another added: “I only watched that episode the other day. So very sad.”

A third commented: “I watched that episode. Absolutely devastating for everyone in Spain, particularly Malcolm who lost his beloved wife. Thinking of you and may she RIP.”

A fourth added: “How very sad is this tragic news may she RIP.”

Malcolm and Annette moved from Cornwall to the Andalucian village after finding their ideal home through the Channel 4 show. Leah Charles-King guided their property search during the episode.

Annette Kilgore and Malcolm Timbrell’s A Place in the Sun move Annette Kilgore and Malcolm Timbrell appeared on A Place in the Sun in 2023 as they searched for a home in Andalucia. During the episode, they said they were drawn to smaller, less commercialised villages. Leah Charles-King guided their property search. The couple later bought a traditional stone cottage on a mountainside for £200,000 after first offering £175,000. Appeared on the programme in 2023

Searched for a home in Andalucia

Worked with presenter Leah Charles-King

Bought a stone cottage for £200,000

During filming, Annette explained why the area appealed to the couple. She said: “It’s not as commercialised, it’s smaller areas of villages, so it just seemed the perfect place.”

The pair later bought a traditional stone cottage on a mountainside for £200,000. They first offered £175,000.

After securing the property, Annette said: “We’ve just bought that beautiful Spanish stone cottage up on the top of a mountain. And that isn’t what we came for? It’s what we’ve bought, because it’s what we fell in love with.”

Jasmine Harman shared a heartbreaking tribute (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

What happened after the dream move turned tragic?

Malcolm has described the moment the wildfire engulfed their area.

He told the BBC that the couple first planned to escape by car. However, he went back to collect their two cats. He then became separated from his wife and neighbours.

Malcolm said: “My wife and our other seven friends and neighbours – against me screaming at them not to – decided the only safe way was to walk out in front of the firewall.”

He added: “I’ve subsequently heard that that firewall was moving at 20 kilometres per hour, plus. They had no chance.”

Malcolm survived by sheltering in a series of abandoned vehicles with one of the cats. He moved each time a car caught fire.

Read more: Jasmine Harman flooded with support as she issues update after hospital surgery

Reflecting on his loss, he told the BBC: “We have had an amazing life together, and now it’s stopped. We are just waiting now for DNA clarification. And after that, I will probably just fall apart.”

The wildfires have claimed at least 13 lives. Authorities are using DNA testing to identify victims.

A Foreign Office spokesman said: “Our thoughts are with all those impacted by the devastating wildfires in Spain. We are supporting British nationals affected and their families and remain in close contact with the Spanish authorities.”

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