Jasmine Harman flooded with support as she issues update after hospital surgery

Jasmine Harman had fans rallying around with support after she shared an update following her surgery.

Last month, the A Place In The Sun star revealed she had undergone an operation to treat a hernia and was taking a few weeks off from work.

She told fans at the time: “I had to have a small surgical procedure, nothing serious, just a little hernia operation.”

And recently, the mum-of-two issued a fresh update, revealing the past few weeks have been a “weird time” for her.

Jasmine had surgery last month (Credit: ITV)

Jasmine Harman issues update after hospital surgery

On Sunday (June 8), Jasmine took to her Instagram and shared a video, where she revealed she was heading back to work after recovering from her operation.

“I’m going back to work tomorrow. So these past few weeks that I’ve had off because of my surgery, are coming to an end. And it’s been quite a weird time,” she said.

The TV star went on: “I’ve sort of enjoyed being forced to take things a bit more slowly. But at the same time, I have also at moments felt completely useless!”

Jasmine continued: “So, before I go let me just quickly water the plants, clean the pool, vacuum, make sure the laundry is all done.

“John’s [Jasmine’s husband] away at the moment; otherwise he’d be doing all that, and just getting everything ready to go away.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

‘Please don’t overdo it’

Jasmine went on: “I am actually looking forward to going back to work actually, but I’m not looking forward to leaving my family, because I’m going somewhere new! Somewhere I’ve not been before…”

She captioned the post: “Happy Sunday you lot! I’m back to work tomorrow so doing the usual home prep before I jet off! Definitely going to miss being with my family. Any guesses where I’m off to?”

In the comments section, fans rushed to support Jasmine and send her well-wishes. One person said: “Welcome back, You have been missed, hope the recovery is going well. Please don’t overdo it…”

Someone else added: “I hope you’re feeling music better.”

A third chimed in: “So looking forward to watching you. again. It’s hard to get back into the swing.. But hey you’re a pro.”

Read more: Jasmine Harman’s weight-loss secrets revealed as she wows in plunging swimsuit

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