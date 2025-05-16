A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman ‘deserves a medal’ as fans slam house hunters’ behaviour

A Place In The Sun viewers were left fuming at their screens over the latest house hunters and branded them as “time-wasters”.

The long-running series returned to screens on Thursday afternoon (May 15). Jasmine Harman was back at the helm, to try and find someone their perfect place in the sun.

However, it’s fair to say the latest house hunters left some viewers unimpressed…

A Place In The Sun star looking for two-bed property

During Thursday’s episode (May 15) of A Place In The Sun, viewers were introduced to Lisa – a civil servant from Liverpool – who was looking for a two-bed property in Alicante.

Joining Lisa was her father Stephen, a retired painter and decorator. She had a budget of £65k, as well as an extra £5k wiggle room.

And like normal, Jasmine was on hand to help Lisa bag her dream holiday home. But it seems none of the properties were up to scratch for Lisa, or her dad.

Jasmine on ‘tricky’ house hunt

The search started off in Guardamar – but Lisa was not that keen on the location as she told Jasmine “it doesn’t feel very Spanish”, referring to how quiet it was.

I have a feeling this house hunt might be trickier than I had initially anticipated.

Jasmine then showed Lisa a two-bed flat that included a communal pool. However, her dad quipped that it “could be a little bit bigger”.

Inside the property, going for just over £66k, Lisa wasn’t that impressed as she claimed the flat was “too small” but “liked the balcony”.

Once Lisa and Stephen left the property, a concerned Jasmine turned to the camera and said: “I have a feeling this house hunt might be trickier than I had initially anticipated…”

‘I am not feeling this one’

After Lisa and Stephen ruled out the first property as a contender, Jasmine then showed them a two-bedroom property.

And although Stephen found an issue with the size of the property, Lisa was blown away by the communal pool.

“This is the best pool by far”, she said.

However, Jasmine was left rolling her eyes at Stephen as he agreed that the pool was nice but like the previous few places, the apartment “could be a bit bigger”.

As for the third property, a two-bedroom apartment, as soon as she arrived at the communal pool Lisa said: “I am not feeling this one. It doesn’t excite me.”

Things went from bad to worse when Lisa realised there was construction work going on outside the property.

“I’m happy to go and have a look, but that’s putting me off,” Lisa said, referring to the construction work.

Inside though, Lisa was still not impressed and on the rooftop terrace she called out the lack of privacy and ruled it out as a contender.

A Place In The Sun stars find faults

Up next was a two-bed top-floor apartment that boasted a balcony and a rooftop solarium. Lisa was impressed by its interior and praised its modern space.

However, after walking on the balcony she realised there was a football pitch directly opposite.

“I’m not really feeling the football pitch,” she admitted.

And for the final property, Jasmine showed Lisa and Stephen “something different” – a two-bedroom townhouse.

Luckily, the risk paid off for Jasmine as Lisa shared her excitement after viewing the property.

House-hunters didn’t put offer in

At the end of the episode, and after viewing several properties, Lisa and Stephen were quizzed by Jasmine on whether they wanted to make an offer.

Lisa shared that she was torn between property number two, an apartment, and the final property, a house.

“I was up till at least half four in the morning,” she told Jasmine. However, in the end, Lisa decided she wasn’t going to make an offer on either of the properties

“It’s tricky, because it’s not a no, it’s a no right now. I just feel like I need more time to think with it,” Lisa said.

Fans brand house-hunters as ‘time-wasters’

However, fans were not too happy with the house-hunters as they claimed they were “looking for something bad at every property”.

On X, one person fumed: “Not even 10 mins into the programme and my time-waster senses are tingling.”

A second chimed in: “Poor poor Jasmine she deserves a medal after putting up with these two. They’re definitely just looking for something bad at every property.”

A third also wrote: “Jasmine’s going to need a very large G&T at the end of this journey…”

Echoing their thoughts, another penned: “One of the worst time-wasters of late. Absolutely useless.”

