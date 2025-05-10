Jasmine Harman on ‘dodgy’ unaired incident on A Place In The Sun that left her vommitting ‘inside a helmet’

During her 15-year stint at the helm of A Place in the Sun, London-born presenter Jasmine Harman filmed more than 200 episodes of the show.

The property expert and TV presenter now lives in Spain with her husband Jon Boast and their kids, Joy and Albion, having moved there in October 2023.

She recently updated her followers on a “scary” 10-hour blackout the family endured, along with swathes of the Iberian peninsula.

Now 49 years old, Harman once opened up about the struggles she experienced when going through the menopause. But that sounds like nothing compared to one of her worst moments while filming A Place in the Sun in the Algarve, in Portugal.

Jasmine Harman’s ‘dodgy’ off-air incident

Jasmine – on The Chase Celebrity Special today (May 10) told how a “handsome” pilot had taken her up in a microlight aircraft above the Atlantic beaches and whitewashed fishing villages of southern Portugal.

Microlight planes are lightweight and designed for recreational flying. They usually carry just one or two people. So as you can imagine, there wasn’t much space in the cockpit. Combine that with a pilot showing off his flying skills, and you can predict what happened next.

“We were flying and he was doing all of these little tricks, and I got a bit of motion sickness and I started to feel a bit dodgy, Jasmine told The Express in April. “I kept telling myself: ‘I’ll be alright, I’ll be alright.’ He landed the microlight but I felt so sick, so I thought, let me run to the toilet I’m going to vomit.”

However, she added: “I just couldn’t get the helmet off. I ended up vomiting inside the helmet. And it was so embarrassing. In front of the house hunters and this handsome pilot. The whole team. Everyone was there. It was bad. That was an awful moment. But now, I can look back on it and laugh.” We’re glad about that! “I was mortified,” Jasmine added.

Fortunately for her, the episode never made it to air.

Jasmine finds her own place in the sun

Jasmine Harman and her husband Jon Boast made the decision to permanently relocate to sunny Spain in 2023. They live there with their two kids, Joy and Albion.

On August 29, 2024, the family celebrated their one-year anniversary there.

“We’d thought long and hard about the move and it was definitely the right decision for our family work/life balance,” she wrote on Instagram last year. See above.

“But it is fair to say that there were many challenges that I wasn’t expecting initially, and whilst the children settled in fairly quickly, it took me a while to really begin to feel at home here! But we did it! Happy 1 year in Spain to us!”

“It’s been the most marvellous year, and now we have a brand new adventure on the horizon.”

