A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman has updated fans on how she is doing following the “scary” power outrage in Spain and Portugal.

The TV presenter, 49, lives in Spain with her husband Jon Boast and their children, daughter Joy and son Albion. Jasmine and her family made the move back in October 2023.

However, their life turned upside down this week following the power outage that struck the whole of Spain and Portugal.

Jasmine Harman on ‘scary’ 24 hours

On Tuesday (April 29) Jasmine took to her Instagram to issue an update on how she and her family are doing.

Recalling the “scary” time, the A Place In The Sun star told fans: “I’m sure by now you’ve all heard about the weird power outage we had in Spain yesterday.

“Fortunately we’ve now got our power back. Ours came back on at about half past three in the morning which was a bit of a start when I was fast asleep and the lights came back on.”

She added: “It makes you realise how reliant we are on not just the electricity for everything like cooking and hot water, hospitals, shops, everything. But also on the connectivity.”

Jasmine was ‘completely cut off’

Jasmine continued: “There was no phone signal, no data, no Wi-Fi, we were completely cut off, we didn’t know what was happening, I won’t lie, it was a little bit scary.”

Making the most of things, Jasmine went on to say: “When we picked the children up from school, we went for a little walk on the beach, the kids played down there.

“We came home, made a salad, went up to the roof terrace and had some food. And it was actually quite nice being out of touch, no screens available, it was not that bad, I quite liked it.”

Jasmine’s fans rally around

Jasmine also captioned the post: “It’s been an interesting 24 hours here in Spain. As you’ve probably seen on the news, there were major power outages in Spain and Portugal. Thanks so much to the folk who checked in with us, we are safe and well.”

The TV star’s fans and followers were quick to send their support. Rushing to the comments section, one person penned: “You’re so right as everything is connected. Must have been a worry for you. I’m glad everything sorted.”

Someone else added: “So very sorry to hear that, I’m glad everything is ok.”

A third chimed in: “Nice to hear that you are all safe.”

