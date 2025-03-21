A Place In The Sun’s Jasmine Harman stuns fans as she strips to leopard-print swimsuit: ‘Wow!’

A Place In The Sun host Jasmine Harman, 49, sent fans wild with a swimsuit snap on Instagram earlier today (Friday, March 21).

Fans flooded to the comment section to gush over the stars sun-soaked snaps – with many branding the presenter “fabulous”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Harman (@jasmineharman)

A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman shares sun-soaked snaps

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine shared some pictures from her time in Spain filming A Place in the Sun: What Happened Next?.

The star uploaded six pictures for her 222k followers to see.

In the first picture, Jasmine, rocking a leopard print swimsuit and holding a cocktail.

In another, Jasmine can be seen holding her hands in the air – cocktail and all – on the deck of a boat. The weather looks incredible!

Other snaps show Jasmine with Janice and Stephen, who she met on the main show, and some selfies of her enjoying some downtime by the harbour.

Jasmine wowed fans (Credit: ITV)

‘You look fabulous’

“NEW EPISODE @aplaceinthesunofficial : What Happened Next? tonight at 6pm on @channel4,” she captioned the post.

“I catch up with Janice & Stephen in Estepona! How funny that we have ended up living so close to each other [sun emoji]. Let me know what you think of the episode in the comments,” she then added.

Fans of the star were quick to compliment the star over her stunning snaps.

You look fabulous.

“Love your swimsuit. Where is it from? You look fabulous,” one fan commented.

“Oh wow stunning,” another said.

“Picture perfection Jasmine,” a third gushed.

“Looking amazing as ever enjoy the sun gorgeous,” another fan wrote.

“You look beautiful in that swimsuit @jasmineharman!” a fifth said.

Jasmine had her work cut out recently (Credit: Channel 4)

Jasmine backed as she snaps on A Place in the Sun

During a recent episode of A Place in the Sun, Jasmine found herself snapping at a picky couple.

The couple in question – Emma and her friend Mandy, who was stepping in for her husband Andrew – were looking for a property on the island of Lefkada in Greece.

They had a budget of £120k – something Jasmine described as being “challenging”.

Despite her best efforts, none of Jasmine’s properties seemed to tickle Emma’s fancy. At one point, frustration seemed to get the better of Jasmine, who snapped that she was trying her best with the limited budget.

In the end, Emma decided not to pursue any of the properties Jasmine showed her. And, it’s safe to say that fans weren’t impressed.

“Chuck them in Jasmine. They’re rude and annoying,” one viewer tweeted.

“Get them a taxi to airport immediately. Freeloaders,” another fumed.

Read more: A Place In The Sun star Jasmine Harman left ‘struggling every day’ as she ‘couldn’t cope’ with health issue

What do you think of Jasmine’s snaps? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.