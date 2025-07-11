Comedian Lee Mack’s show The 1% Club is set to return this autumn for a new special week-long rollover event.

The ITV game show, which debuted in 2022, has proved to be a hit with viewers, winning multiple awards, including two National TV Awards for Best Quiz Show.

However, as The 1% Club continues to grow in popularity, ITV has announced a major update regarding the show.

Lee Mack’s game show The 1% Club in huge shake-up

This autumn, ITV will be turning the Saturday night version of The 1% Club into a supersized five-day stripped, primetime event in The 1% Club Rollover.

The new updated version of the show will share the same game mechanics as The 1% Club, but will be bigger and better.

Any cash that’s not won in the prize pot during one show will be rolled over to the show the following day. If all the pots roll over, players could win a whopping £500k.

Another rule has been revealed, however. Any player who gets as far as the 1% question will automatically return to compete again. As a result, if someone wins big during one show, they can come back the following day, where they are in for another chance to win the Prize Pot. This means they could be doubling their earnings.

“The 1% Club Rollover as event TV is a perfect fit. The series continues to go from strength to strength and has become a must watch in homes across the country on Saturday nights,” Head of Factual Entertainment ITV, Sue Murphy, said.

“This special Rollover week will really be a primetime event that will have the nation hooked. Five nights of The 1% Club and Lee Mack… What’s not to like?”

Fans react

Following the announcement, fans of the show have reacted to the news.

“I’m liking this idea,” one user wrote on X.

“Oh cool, I love #The1PercentClub! A rollover format sounds fun,” another person shared.

“This sounds interesting!” a third remarked.

