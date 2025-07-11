Inside Cat Deeley’s £5m ‘doer-upper’ house in Hampstead where she films Celebrity Googlebox from celeb neighbours to ‘nanny suite’

Cat Deeley is a TV favourite – so it’s no surprise she’s the proud owner of a jaw-dropping house.

The TV presenter has been a staple on screens for decades. From stints on This Morning to Celebrity Gogglebox – which returns tonight (July 11) – Cat has kept busy.

Away from the TV shows though, Cat can be found at her lush ‘£5 million’ pound mansion, which she shares with husband Patrick Kielty and their two kids.

But how many bedrooms are there? Who are their celeb neighbours? Here, we’re taking a look inside Cat’s ‘doer-upper’ home.

The couple reportedly spent a ton on the house (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Cat Deeley and husband’s ‘£5m’ house

Cat and husband Patrick moved back to the UK in 2020 after 15 years of living in Los Angeles. The couple are parents to two children Milo, nine, and James, six.

Ben and Patrick forked out a reported £4.9 million for a rundown property in Hamstead.

A year after buying the house, Cat and Patrick were granted planning permission in a bid to transform it into a Beverly Hills style home.

According to MailOnline, Cat and Patrick have big plans for the five-bedroom 1950s home and have since begun renovations.

In a bid to get a mega-grand entrance hall, the publication reported that they plan to demolish a living room mezzanine floor and extend the bedrooms and terrace by 4ft.

Cat’s plans to transform home into Beverly Hills style pad

The couple’s architect told the MailOnline: “The proposed external appearance builds on the inherent character of the existing house but updates it into a contemporary dwelling both in use and character.

“It is inspired by mid-twentieth design ranging from the designs of Alvar Aalto to houses of the west coast of America which are familiar to the clients who spent many years living there.”

The architect continued: “Materials have also been introduced that connect the clients to their previous home in LA and to places that have significant memories for them.”

Cat and Ben’s home is also said to have his and hers dressing rooms, a bar, a ‘nanny’ suite, a snug and a children’s play area.

The existing garage will also be converted into a boot room and office.

Cat Deeley’s glam living room at house

This year, Cat and This Morning co-host Ben Shephard joined the Celebrity Gogglebox cast. The Channel 4 show is filmed at Cat’s plush home – giving fans a look inside her living room.

As expected Cat’s opted for a stunning aesthetic and design in the living room, thanks to pieces like a mustard three seater sofa and also a cream crochet throw.

She also has teal-coloured walls and trendy vases. And for an extra pop of colour she’s got a vibrant red feather plant.

Cat’s neighbour is reportedly Harry Styles (Credit: YouTube/Apple Music)

Cat and Patrick’s neighbours

This Morning star Cat and Patrick’s pad is in the trendy location of North London: Hampstead. And it’s fair to say the area is very popular among the rich and famous…

The couple reportedly have neighbours including Emma Thompson, Daniel Craig, Harry Styles and Benedict Cumberbatch.

