Ben Shephard leaves This Morning co-host Cat Deeley squirming with crude remark about seeing her knickers

Cat Deeley was left with her jaw on the floor on This Morning today following her co-host Ben Shephard’s crude comment.

The TV star was back on screens on Tuesday (July 8) for another episode of the ITV show. Cat was joined by Ben to give viewers their daily dose of all things news, celebs and lifestyle.

However, things took a cheeky turn just minutes in when Ben made a rather eyebrow-raising remark about Cat’s underwear…

The pair opened the show a little differently (Credit: ITV)

Ben Shephard’s shock remark on This Morning

On This Morning today, Cat and Ben opened up the show by arriving in the studio riding some viral electric luggage bags.

Cat looked sensational in a backless red dress that showed off her long legs and slim figure.

The TV star wore her honey blonde locks in lush waves and accessorised with a bracelet. Ben, meanwhile, rocked a smart polo shirt and trousers.

Ben shocked Cat with his knicker remark (Credit: ITV)

Cat squirms at Ben’s underwear remark

Wheeling around the studio, Cat made a candid comment and said: “I am so demure, it’s tucked into my knickers, just to make sure.”

Ben then chimed in and quipped: “Yes I know, you were showing me back there [behind-the-scenes].”

Cat replied: “At least I’m wearing them!”

Leaving his co-host in shock, Ben cheekily added: “That’s true, it’s a start and it makes a change.”

Ben then attempted to swiftly move on, but Cat ended up bursting out into laughter in embarrassment.

Ben halted the show to check on everyone (Credit: ITV)

This Morning in chaos

Ben’s cheeky comment came ahead of another rather awkward moment on This Morning today.

Former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson sent the show into mayhem as she was almost thrown overboard while in Mykonos.

Natalie was presenting This Morning live from a boat in Mykonos in Greece, telling viewers how they could win £250k.

As she was showing off the scenery, the waves became very high and the boat began to rock violently. Natalie looked shocked as she made a grab for the camera to steady herself.

However, things got even more chaotic as Natalie was heard screaming as she fell into the crew. While the camera tried to show the scenery, viewers could see Natalie laughing, trying to stand up properly.

Ben then stopped the show to make sure no one was hurt.

Read more: Cat Deeley’s top 10 most controversial This Morning outfits ranked – nipple scandal; ‘hiding’ a love bite; ‘working in her nightie’

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.