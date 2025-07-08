This Morning halted as presenter Natalie Anderson almost falls overboard and Ben Shephard concerned

This Morning was briefly halted today (July 8) as presenter Natalie Anderson almost fell overboard live on air.

Former Emmerdale star Natalie Anderson made her This Morning presenting debut yesterday (July 7). But on day one she raised eyebrows by wearing a plunging white swimsuit.

And on her second day of the job, Natalie once again managed to get viewers talking. And this time it was because she sent the show into mayhem as she was almost thrown overboard while in Mykonos.

This Morning chaos as Natalie Anderson almost thrown overboard

This week, 43-year-old actress Natalie has been presenting This Morning live from Mykonos in Greece, telling viewers how they could win £250k.

When hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley introduced her, Ben asked: “Another beautiful day in paradise, Natalie?”

Natalie joked: “Isn’t it awful? It’s terrible here. Obviously I am joking guys.” Natalie was standing on a boat out at sea during the segment. And while things looked beautiful, it quickly took a turn for the worse.

The actress gushed: “It is absolutely beautiful here in Mykonos, one of Europe’s most popular summer destinations. Yesterday was beach vibes, today we are cruising with Orenda Cruises. Please take a look at the views.”

We are all good now and we have resumed our glamorous lives.

But as she was showing off the scenery, the waves became very high and the boat began to shake a lot. This caused Natalie to look absolutely shocked at the camera as she tried to get her balance corrected.

However, things got even more chaotic as Natalie was heard screaming as she fell into the crew. While the camera tried to show the scenery, viewers could see Natalie laughing, trying to stand up properly.

Back in the studio, Ben and Cat were laughing at the chaos and exclaimed: “That’s a big wave,” in between fits of laughter.

While Natalie proved she was a professional, and continued on with the competition, Ben wanted to check that all was actually okay.

Ben halts show to check on Natalie and crew

In the background of the boat, a crew member was spotted on camera hugging what appeared to be a light reflector after he hit the deck of a boat.

But Ben refused to continue without checking on everyone. He asked: “Natalie, can we just check is everybody alright on board? Is the crew okay? We didn’t lose anyone?”

Thankfully, Natalie assured him that everyone was okay. She responded: “We are all fine, we didn’t lose anybody. This massive boat came and the waves – we weren’t expecting it. We are all good now and we have resumed our glamorous lives.”

While the show moved on, every time it went back to Natalie on the boat for the competition, Ben and Cat joked about her nearly going overboard. But she assured them they have moved into a “much calmer” area.

Fans watching the show couldn’t believe that Natalie Anderson almost went over live This Morning – especially as it’s her first week at the job.

One wrote on X: “Think you need a life jacket on!”

Another added: “Natalie nearly going overboard – I shouldn’t laugh!”

