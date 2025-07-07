Natalie Anderson joins This Morning presenting team and seriously distracts viewers in white swimsuit

This Morning’s new presenter Natalie Anderson left viewers feeling hot under the collar as she made her debut in a white swimsuit.

The actress, 43, is probably best known for playing Alicia Gallagher on ITV’s Emmerdale from 2010 to 2015. Natalie also recently joined Coronation Street, playing Danielle.

And this week, Natalie was back on screens again, as she made her debut as a competition presenter on This Morning – and she looked nothing short of sensational!

The soap star presented the competition today (Credit: ITV)

Natalie Anderson on This Morning

On This Morning on Monday (July 7) hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley were back at the helm for another instalment.

During the episode, the pair checked in on Natalie, the show’s latest competition presenter. The mum-of-one was living it up at a luxurious resort in Mykonos, Greece.

Giving viewers a rundown of the show’s competition worth £250,000, Natalie looked stunning in a white dress.

Meanwhile, later on, the soap star was seen in a plunging white swimsuit as she soaked up the sun while dangling her feet in a lush blue pool.

Fans were left swooning (Credit: ITV)

Natalie wows This Morning viewers in swimsuit

And it’s fair to say viewers watching This Morning at home were left swooning over the show’s latest presenter.

“I was really against @ITV sending presenters overseas to advertise their competitions but seeing Natalie in her swimsuit has swayed me to think again,” said one smitten fan on X.

Someone else quipped: “Some nips game going on there.”

Referring to her Coronation Street on-scene husband, another fan declared: “Imagine, Theo dumped her for Todd. What a wally.”

Natalie on Coronation Street

Earlier this year, Natalie joined Coronation Street, taking on the role of Danielle, the wife of Theo Silverton.

“Danielle is such a brilliant character! I’m so thrilled to be playing her. She’s a deeply layered woman and it’s been wonderful to explore some of those layers as I’ve gone on this journey with her,” Natalie previously said.

She added: “She’s also a bit of a shapeshifter so you never really know what you’re going to get. And I’ve absolutely loved playing that, there’s lots of surprises with her!”

Read more: This Morning hit with complaints as viewers call out today’s ‘boring’ episode

So, what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.