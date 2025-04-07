Natalie Anderson shares excitement over joining Coronation Street as she hints Danielle is prepared to ‘stick around’ in Weatherfield

Coronation Street newcomer Natalie Anderson has revealed all about Danielle and her future on the soap after tonight’s scenes (Monday, April 7).

Danielle made a big entrance this evening as she revealed herself to be scaffolder Theo Silverton’s wife.

Now, actress Natalie has spilled all the beans on her new role in Weatherfield.

Danielle’s in Weatherfield (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Natalie Anderson joins Coronation Street as Danielle Silverton

On the cobbles, Todd has been striking up a romance with scaffolder Theo Silverton. However, Theo’s been acting really guarded. After an afternoon moment of passion with Todd, Theo then scarpered.

And then, tonight, Todd got a right shock when a woman called Danielle turned up at the undertakers to organise her mum’s funeral. Theo then turned up to support her, revealing himself to be Danielle’s husband.

Theo and Danielle tied the knot 19 years ago…. But, he wasn’t being honest with himself.

With her first scenes airing on the soap, Natalie Anderson shared: “Danielle is such a brilliant character! I’m so thrilled to be playing her. She’s a deeply layered woman and it’s been wonderful to explore some of those layers as I’ve gone on this journey with her. She’s also a bit of a shapeshifter so you never really know what you’re going to get and I’ve absolutely loved playing that, there’s lots of surprises with her!”

She then added: “I’m delighted and honoured to be stepping on to the cobbles. Coronation Street is an institution and especially if you’re a northerner like me, it’s part of the fabric of our upbringing. I’m not going to lie, I did have a little tear when I started as I felt an immense sense of pride walking around the sets where so many incredible actors and characters have gone before. It’s also lovely to be working with ITV who I’ve spent so many years with throughout my career, it’s been wonderful to see so many familiar faces. I’m having the loveliest time!”

Danielle has no idea of Theo’s sexuality secret (Credit: ITV)

Natalie Anderson teases what’s to come for Danielle

Opening up more on her character in Coronation Street, Natalie’s described Danielle as ‘very layered,’ and ‘you never really know what you’re gonna get.’

And, Danielle actually accuses Sarah of having an affair with Theo but has no idea that Theo’s interests lie with someone else completely.

But, what will happen if and when the truth comes out? Well, Danielle doesn’t sound like she’ll go down without a good fight.

When asked if Danielle would ‘stick around’ if she found out the truth about Theo and Todd, Natalie teased: “If she found out I think she would make things very difficult. I can’t imagine her going down without a bit of a fight and just accepting things, I think she would want to protect what she feels is hers. If the family were to split I think she would be extremely protective of the children because family is everything to her. I certainly can’t imagine it being smooth sailing with everyone going off happily into the distance.”

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as dementia fears spark for Debbie

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know your thoughts!