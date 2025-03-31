Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as dementia fears spark for Debbie

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Debbie is referred for some tests for vascular dementia as she keeps secret from Ronnie.

Elsewhere, Tyrone’s thrilled to find his son Dorin waiting for him at home.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Debbie’s joyful moment is tainted

Debbie heads to a private doctor’s appointment and explains several incidents she’s recently had, with flashbacks being shown to viewers. With Debbie putting everything down to the menopause, she’s devastated when the doctor suggests that she might’ve had a mini stroke.

Debbie’s then referred for some tests for vascular dementia, encouraged to be honest with Ronnie. But, after the appointment, Debbie puts on a brave face and goes back into ‘work mode.’

Later on, Ronnie arrives at the hotel with Debbie’s lunchbox after noting that she forgot it. Debbie continues to hide her concerns from her partner though.

However, she’s faced with a huge decision when Ronnie gets down on one knee and proposes to her. How will Debbie answer?

2. Kevin takes his anger out on his loved ones

Kevin and Jack continue to clash as Kevin grounds him. Tyrone then attempts to make peace with Kev…

Kev is quick to lash out at Ty in the pub after being called ‘selfish’ and ‘nasty.’ And Kev continues to take everything out on his loved ones, also making cruel comments towards Abi.

With Ty and Abi both discussing Kev’s recent behaviour, Ty pops round to see Kevin and encourages him to open up about how he’s really been feeling.

Gathering with his friends in the Rovers, Kev apologises for his recent actions and enjoy taking part in a darts competition. But, the happy occasion is short-lived as Mick enters the pub and demands his money from Ronnie.

Ronnie pins Mick up against the wall, with Kevin and Tyrone joining forces to intervene.

3. Abi’s asked out by Kevin’s brother Carl

At the Freshco car park, Abi bumps her car after a guy called Carl tries to nab her parking space. Abi’s having a difficult time of things and, explaining that her husband has cancer, gives Carl a messed up nose.

Abi apologises for the incident, feeling immediate regret.

She doesn’t expect Carl to then flood her with compliments and ask her out for a drink…

After the incident, Abi tells her family about her run in with the guy called Carl. She fails to tell them that she was attracted to him though. When she returns from the loos she soon realises that Carl is actually Debbie and Kevin’s brother.

Carl overheard Abi tell Kevin and Debbie the whole story. But, will he admit that he was the man at Freshco’s?

4. Dee-Dee fights for justice

In the flat, Dee-Dee tells Sarah that she doesn’t want anybody else to suffer the way she did at the hospital and is ready to fight for what’s right.

Meeting with her midwife, Dee-Dee then makes her feelings clear before Ed leaves Debbie to mind baby Laila while he nips out.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 5. Gemma makes excuses

Gemma gets out of her lunch plans with Lou by pretending that she’s got to look after one of her ill kids. But, Lou then spots her at Roy’s and wants to know why she isn’t at home with the quads… Will Gemma tell the truth?

6. Todd finds out Theo’s secret

Theo bumps into Todd and confesses that he really likes him. Todd then spots Theo head to Shuttleworth’s to discuss a funeral.

Todd then finds out what Theo is hiding and shares his discovery with Billy, warned to keep his distance from Theo. Afterwards, Theo begs Todd not to cause a commotion at his mother-in-law’s funeral… But, what is Theo’s secret?

7. Jenny begs to keep the pub

Carla informs Jenny that she needs to pay Lisa back and is selling the pub. Later, Jenny receives a bottle of champagne from Dominic’s vineyard as Christina watches smugly.

Daisy’s intrigued as Jenny asks Carla to give her first refusal on the pub… Will Carla be so kind?

8. Hope gets her own back

With Tim suggesting the idea of fostering to Sally, Sally shares her concerns about not wanting to foster a kid like Hope. Hope hears and plots her revenge. In the garden, Sally is suddenly hit with a water balloon as Hope and Ruby chuckle over the fence and film the prank.

Back at home, Hope finds Cassie and Steve partially clothed and promises to keep quiet if Cassie does the same for her…

9. Dorin returns

Tyrone comes home and is over the moon to see his son Dorin there.

Fiz tells Ty that Dorin’s staying with them for a while as Alina’s home has been flooded.

Read more: Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Dee-Dee gives birth

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

