Coronation Street: Abi to ‘have affair’ with Kevin’s brother Carl Webster – and fans aren’t happy

Upcoming Coronation Street spoilers have reported that Abi Webster is set to have an affair with Kevin’s estranged brother Carl. This comes as the soap announced that three new arrivals are headed to Weatherfield to shake things up for its residents.

Among the three is Carl Webster – half-brother to Kevin and Debbie. Arriving on the cobbles to support Kevin with his cancer diagnosis, Carl is hiding a few secrets of his own.

His arrival will also set the cat among the pigeons when he clashes with Abi over a parking space. As sparks fly, he attempts to flirt his way out of the situation.

But is there more to the fireworks between Carl and Abi?

Abi to have an affair with Carl Webster as Kevin’s brother arrives in Coronation Street

The Sun have reported that the pair’s tense first meeting will lead to a torrid affair between Abi and her brother in-law, with a source telling the tabloid: “It’s the ultimate betrayal, sleeping with your husband’s hunky, younger brother but Abi just can’t help herself.”

This comes amid Kevin’s diagnosis with testicular cancer and Debbie’s upcoming dementia storyline. And, with Abi struggling with PTSD after witnessing Mason’s death, Carl’s arrival is at a tumultuous time for the family.

Will she betray Kevin with his own half-brother?

Coronation Street fans slam Abi and Carl affair

Writing on a Reddit thread as the rumours emerged, fans shared their thoughts on the mooted affair between Carl and Abi. And none were happy about this potential betrayal of Kevin.

“So I’m confused with the line about building up the Webster clan because surely this is just breaking them. Cheating on your husband who is being treated for cancer is pretty low. Then we have the whole up and coming Debbie storyline,” wrote one fan.

“Oh my, it just keeps getting worse,” despaired another.

“Not happy about this at all if it’s true, is this a ‘let’s see how many storylines we can throw at the Websters at once’ challenge? Abi ptsd, Kevin cancer, Debbie dementia, Carl arriving and now an affair,” said a third.

“This is terrible. They need to scrap this storyline ASAP!” a fourth begged.

Will the soap really go ahead with Abi’s betrayal of Kevin?

