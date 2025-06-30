Coronation Street hit with major schedule change – here’s when you can catch it this week

Coronation Street has been hit with a major schedule change this week due to coverage of the UEFA European Women’s Championship.

Sporting coverage often sees the soaps sacrificed and this week is no different as Coronation Street will air just two episodes instead of its usual three.

Here’s when you can catch the ITV soap this week.

Coronation Street schedule change – when can you watch it this week?

Coronation Street fans are used to having three hour-long episodes of the soap each week, airing on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

However, due to coverage of the women’s Euros, the Coronation Street TV schedule has changed and one of those episodes has been dropped.

Viewers can catch Corrie on ITV on Monday, June 30 at 8pm as usual. It will also air in its regular Wednesday slot on July 2 at 8pm.

The episodes will also be available to watch on ITVX from 7am as well as on YouTube at 7am.

On Friday, July 4, there will be no episode of Coronation Street due to coverage of Germany v Poland taking over ITV’s main channel instead.

What happens in Corrie this week

In Coronation Street spoilers for this week, Steve McDonald takes Cassie out for a meal at Speed Daal with Sally and Tim. But things get awkward when Tracy walks in.

Steve later admits to his friends that he can see himself falling for Cassie. How will Cassie respond?

Meanwhile, Theo is eager to let the school know about Millie’s pregnancy. But Todd Grimshaw is aware that Millie made the pregnancy up and urges her to confess.

Wanting to help Millie, Todd suggests that she do another pregnancy test and just pretend that the first one must have been a false positive. Will Millie go through with the plan?

Elsewhere, Kevin Webster gets suspicious about Abi and Carl, while Bernie tries to help Lou and Brody settle their differences.

