Coronation Street spoilers for next week: First look as Kevin becomes suspicious of Abi and Carl

In Coronation Street spoilers for next week, Kevin becomes suspicious of Abi and Carl after reading a text message.

Elsewhere, Maria and Liam grow concerned for Gary.

All this and more in Coronation Street spoilers.

1. Dee-Dee goes against James’ wishes

Dee-Dee’s thankful that she has the support of her church but James makes it clear that Laila won’t be brought up as religious.

Dee-Dee goes behind James’ back and asks Billy Mayhew if she can have Laila baptised, but Billy says he needs James permission. Pretending to be on board with what James wants, Dee-Dee then meets up with Alya.

Alya then realises that Dee-Dee plans on having Laila christened whether James likes it or not.

2. Steve introduces Cassie to his mates

Steve heads out for a meal with Cassie, Sally and Tim at Speed Daal. Sally starts making remarks about Cassie though as Tim tries to intervene.

Tracy then turns up to add fuel to the fire.

As Steve admits that he can see himself falling for Cassie, and with Sally and Tim starting to get on side, how will Cassie respond?

Coronation Street spoilers next week 3. Todd sees through Millie

Theo prepares to inform the school of Millie’s pregnancy but Todd Grimshaw sees through her lies and urges her to confess.

Millie agrees but Todd tries to help her out by telling her to do another pregnancy test so they can make out to Theo and Danielle that the first one gave a false positive.

Theo then comes back home as Millie prepares to have a serious talk with him. Will she go along with Todd’s plan or tell the truth?

4. Abi’s torn between brothers

Kevin picks up Abi’s phone and sees a message from Carl saying that he’d like to get to know Abi better. Abi tells Carl to stay away.

Trying to get Carl out of her life, Abi tampers with a car at the garage and tells Kev that Carl’s done an awful job on it. But, Kev rumbles Abi’s efforts when he watches the CCTV.

With Kevin’s results coming in, Abi leaves him to attend his appointment alone as she attends to a breakdown. At the garage she sees Carl who reckons Abi’s obsessed with him like he is her.

Abi tells Carl that she’s happy with Kevin. Kevin then gets his results, but what will they be?

5. Maria and Liam fear for Gary’s whereabouts

Liam worries that something’s happened to Gary as he fails to appear on his birthday. Maria Connor also shares similar fears.

They have no idea that Gary is currently unconscious in hospital as his condition deteriorates.

Coronation Street spoilers next week 6. Brody disowns Lou

Bernie encourages Brody to make things right with mum Lou but he tells her Lou’s dead to him.

Bernie then invites Lou round in a bid to get the mother and son to settle their differences. Can they?

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

