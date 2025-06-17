Coronation Street: Lou connected to Rick Neelan? Fan theory as she blackmails Gary

With Lou Michaelis blackmailing Gary Windass in Coronation Street last night (Monday, June 16), a new fan theory predicts she’s linked to the late Rick Neelan.

After kissing Gary yesterday, Lou threatened to tell Maria about it unless Gary did anything she wanted.

Gary then went home and packed his bags, telling Maria he was off to visit his mum for a few nights.

Lou told Maria that she wasn’t the one to report her to the police for ABH. But, Maria was adamant she was.

With Maria revealing that she had been released pending further investigation, Lou then told her that her son Brody had reported her instead.

Lou also had another stressful situation to deal with after social services got in touch after a report was made by Sally and Tim Metcalfe, sharing concerns for Shanice and Joanie.

Heading round to have it out with the couple, Lou told them that she’d never do anything to harm her kids and wanted them to stay away from her family from now on.

Leaning on Gary, Lou asked him to have a word with Sally and Tim for her. She then kissed him but was unhappy when he pulled away.

She then turned bitter, blackmailing him. She told him she’d tell Maria all about the kiss unless he did what she wanted.

Gary then headed home and packed his bags, telling Maria he was off to stay with him mum for a short while.

Coronation Street fan theory predicts Lou and Rick Neelan link

With Lou gravitating towards Gary and now blackmailing him, a wild new fan theory has suggested that she’s actually linked to the late loan shark Rick Neelan who Gary killed back in 2019.

Taking to X, a Coronation Street fan commented: “I’m wondering if Lou has a link with Rick Neelan??? (Random theory I know).”

Another person replied: “Random but interesting,” while a third shared: “Certainly a thought.”

But, does Lou actually want to get revenge for Rick Neelan’s death? Is this why she’s so focused on Gary?

