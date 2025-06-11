Coronation Street fans go wild as Katherine Kelly reunites with co-star in social media post: ‘Becky and Hayley back together’

Coronation Street fans have been left feeling really nostalgic after Katherine Kelly reunited with her former co-star.

Taking to her Instagram page, Katherine shared a few photos of herself and former Corrie colleague Julie Hesmondhalgh together.

The pair had reunited and appeared to be working together in a recording studio.

An exciting reunion (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street stars Katherine Kelly and Julie Hesmondhalgh reunite

Katherine Kelly left the cobbles as Becky McDonald back in 2012, with Julie Kesmondhalgh’s character Hayley Cropper ending her own life during a cancer battle in 2014.

On-screen, Becky and Hayley were very close, with Hayley and Roy acting like family to the troubled woman and helping her find her feet in Weatherfield.

Now, 13 years after they last worked together on Coronation Street, Katherine and Julie have reunited once more.

Posting a series of photos to her Instagram feed, Katherine Kelly shared an image of both herself and Julie smiling together. Other photos then saw them working in a recording studio.

She captioned the post: “A day spent with one of my FAVOURITE human beings deserves a place on the grid @jhesmondhalgh.”

Fans were delighted (Credit: ITV)

Fans ecstatic as Coronation Street co-stars reunite over a decade after soap exits

Corrie fans were ecstatic over the reunion snaps, being all nostalgic for a time when Hayley and Becky were on the cobbles.

One Coronation Street viewer commented: “Always Hayley n Bex to me but both great actors post Corrie.”

Another fan also hoped for a David Neilson appearance amongst the stars. They wrote: “This photo has made my day, all we need is David [Neilson] in the middle x”

A third person shared: “Becky and Hayley back together,” while a fourth added: “Two amazing actresses.”

It’s unclear what the project was that the pair were working on together, but they definitely seemed to be enjoying the reunion.

Read more: Coronation Street legend tipped to die on soap’s 65th anniversary

Coronation Street usually airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

What do you think about this story? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @CoronationStreetInsider. We want to hear your thoughts!