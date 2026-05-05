MAFS Australia’s Gia couldn’t stop calling her alternative match behind Scott’s back and he’s devastated

MAFS Australia is heading into its final days, but for Scott, his relationship with Gia is in tatters after she met James.

The groom has been left reeling after discovering the extent of Gia’s connection with her alternative match, James—and it’s safe to say tensions have reached breaking point.

The experiment introduced a dramatic new twist this week. Every couple was forced to confront the idea of “what if? And for Scott and Gia, it’s only exposed deeper cracks in their relationship.

Gia was definitely flirty with James (Credit: Channel 4)

What happened during the Alternative Match test?

In the latest episode (May 5), all brides and grooms were sent to meet the person they could have been matched with. The experts explained that each participant had more than one potential partner, giving them a chance to see if “the grass is greener” elsewhere.

For Scott and Gia, things were already strained going into the task. And when Gia met James, she didn’t hold back.

James was quick to make his intentions clear, telling Gia she had now met her real “husband”. Rather than shutting the comments down, Gia leaned into the flirtation.

When asked for her number or Instagram, Gia didn’t hand it over directly. Still, James made sure she had his details, writing his number on a napkin, which Bec kept for Gia “for the future”.

At one point, when James revealed he had previously waited over a year for someone, Gia responded that he wouldn’t need to wait that long for her, adding she’d be “done in a week”.

Meanwhile, Scott struggled with the entire situation. Unable to engage with his own alternative match, he chose to remove himself from the scenario altogether, even hiding out in the bathroom with David.

Scott didn’t even participate in the task (Credit: Channel 4)

Did Gia see James after ending things with Scott on MAFS Australia?

During MAFS Australia: After The Dinner Party, Scott was confronted with a revelation he hadn’t seen coming. Sitting alongside James, he learned that Gia had reached out to him after leaving the show.

James revealed that Gia had called him three times, something that clearly caught Scott off guard.

“She was flirtatious, straight away,” James said.

He also claimed the communication went beyond calls, alleging Gia sent bikini pictures and continued the flirty tone in their messages.

“The texts were flirty. The conversations afterwards were flirty. They weren’t flirty immediately. But look, if it was my missus, I would be very upset. It’s not behaviour that I tolerate or want.”

James did note that he wasn’t aware Gia and Scott were still part of the experiment at the time of the calls.

For Scott, the revelation was a major blow.

“It’s ridiculous. I have never met someone so bad like this. I didn’t know this happened, I didn’t know she called him. I’m so frustrated because I put so much time and effort into someone who is calling me a showmance. But she needs to take a look at herself. She will never take accountability for her own actions.”

Gia will appear in the next episode of After The Dinner Party (Credit: Channel 4)

What has Gia said about her exchanges with James?

After largely avoiding After The Dinner Party throughout the series, Gia finally appeared—and faced questions head-on.

Addressing her behaviour with James, she admitted she had contacted him via Instagram and didn’t shy away from acknowledging how it came across.

“I was trying to soften the blow and act like it wasn’t as bad as it was. But watching it back, yeah it was pretty bad.”

When asked why she engaged in the flirtation, Gia said she “liked the attention”, while maintaining that she never met James in person.

She also revealed that after initially blocking him to focus on Scott, she later unblocked James, saying he had offered her “good advice”.

Read more: MAFS Australia Bec ’caused so much chaos during Homestays that production had to step in’