David Haye declares war on ITV as he launches I’m A Celebrity lawsuit and vows: ‘I’m gonna take it as far as it needs to go’

David Haye has confirmed he is suing ITV following his appearance on I’m A Celebrity South Africa.

He has said he’s ready to go “guns blazing” in a legal battle over what he claims is “irreparable damage” to his reputation.

The former heavyweight boxer sparked backlash during the all-stars spin-off for his treatment of Adam Thomas, with the drama peaking during the explosive live final.

Now, 10 days on, David has confirmed he’s taking legal action over how the show was edited.

Boxer David Haye lashed out during the live I’m A Celebrity South Africa final (Credit: ITV)

David Haye confirms he’s suing ITV

In a fiery video titled Suing ITV: David Haye vs Goliath, he didn’t hold back.

“So, I’ve been inundated from press, media wanting some type of statement in regards to the legal situation with ITV and this defamation case. Yes, the answer’s yes, I am [suing].

“I’m not sure if you know me that well, but those who do know that I don’t like getting pushed around. I don’t like people taking advantage. I’ve had stuff happen in the past, I’ve let certain stuff go and as I’ve got older I’m like, nah, that’s taking the [bleep]. So I’m gonna take it as far as it needs to go.

“And when something happens that you think, you’re taking the [bleep] here mate and they’re a big powerful multi-billion pound corporation, [bleep] me, it fires me up.”

He added: “It’s quite a nice thought, going up against something and someone and an organisation so powerful, where everyone [bleep]s themselves. Everyone tiptoes around them because they’re so powerful.

“Mate, honestly you don’t know me, you really don’t get me if you don’t think I will go at them guns blazing.”

‘I want a judge to see the tapes’

David insisted he wants the raw footage reviewed in court.

“Yeah they’re bigger than me. They’ve got a thousand times more dough than I’ve got. And what?

“When you’re right and the decision comes down to a judge, I don’t think there’s a judge in the world, once the tapes have been viewed… Once the evidence has been presented, and once they see what the public see, they’ll realise this is reality TV man, it’s not real.

“It may have been manipulated heavily, directed in a certain narrative for a specific reason. And I’m looking forward to a judge seeing exactly what went down and they can make their decision. And I’m looking forward to it.”

His behaviour towards Adam Thomas on the ITV reality show sparked huge backlash (Credit: ITV)

‘Way more than £10m’

The former champ also addressed speculation around how much he’s suing for.

“There’s a lot of different elements I can’t talk about. But in regards to how much this claim is going to be. I’m hearing this £10 million number bandied around, I don’t know where it came from, because the number I’m gonna hit them with is way more than that trust me,” he said.

“So exciting times. I’m fired up. I’m looking forward to getting back in there with Goliath once again. The truth shall set you free. And that’s all it is. I don’t want any favours. I don’t want anything other than the truth because the truth is the truth. And anyone who isn’t biased and anyone who isn’t on the payroll…”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Haye (@davidhaye)

‘Soy-drinking… Karens’

David then hit out at critics of his behaviour.

“All of these people, these sensitive soy-drinking, these useless Karens out there, that bounces off me. But the people that matter to me, I’d like to… Look, it all comes out in the end. So I’m looking forward to them seeing it.

“The others, the idiot people out there, they don’t care. They’ve made their mind up and they’re going with the narrative. There’s a lot of people like that. They jump on the bandwagon and whatever the machine tells them to think… They can’t help themselves, they’re just lemons.

“So I’m not really worried about them. But the good people, the real people who know right from wrong. I’m looking forward to them seeing it. Because they know they were right to back me, the people that matter, I’m looking forward to giving them that thumbs up. I told you it was all [bleep], I told you it was all manipulated.

“And once that’s out there in the public domain it’ll put a smile on my face. So let’s go, let’s go. I’m buzzing, I’m looking forward to it. And I’m ready for this battle. It’ll be one of the biggest battles I’ve ever had but I’m enjoying the process. And I’m excited.”

‘It could move the share price’

David also revealed he’s enlisted legal support — and made a bold claim about the potential impact of the case.

“I’ve got an amazing barrister, Callum Reid-Hutchings, he’s the man, he gets it, he understands it. There is nobody I’d like more than to explain to a judge exactly as it went down.

“Nothing more, nothing less. Get the point across that this reality television show… reality is very loose, very very loose. And the negative repercussions of everything, how they edited it, and the detrimental effect. I’m not too happy about it,” he continued.

“They’re a multi-billion pound company. And what I’ve got up my sleeve, they ain’t even got a clue. What I’ve got up my sleeve, it’s a PLC, it’s a publicly listed company, it could significantly move the share price,” he alleged.

“Just saying… What I’m bringing to the table, once the judge sees what I’ve seen, the precedent it will set for other people who have been on different ITV reality shows. That could put a bit dent in them, and they ain’t gonna want it. They ain’t gonna want it one bit.

“So I’m looking forward to it, it’s gonna be fun.”

ITV has been contacted for comment.

ITV backed by I’m A Celebrity fans

Posting on ED!’s Facebook page, fans are backing ITV.

One commented: “When he loses hope ITV sues for costs – the whole nation saw live what kind of person he is, no editing that night,” said one, talking about the final.

Another commented: “When you lose…hope you’ve got the dosh to pay your bill.” “Hope you have plenty of money to lose,” said a third.

“So he will lose a fortune and lose the case. Couldn’t happen to a nicer bloke,” another concluded.

Read more: David Haye slammed by jungle alum Josie Gibson for showing ‘dark side of fame’

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