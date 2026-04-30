I’m A Celebrity star David Haye’s behaviour ‘not fair and not right’ blasts Josie Gibson

The drama surrounding I’m A Celebrity South Africa isn’t slowing down anytime soon, and now Josie Gibson has stepped into the spotlight with her verdict on the David Haye and Adam Thomas fallout.

The pair famously clashed during their time on the ITV series, with tensions spilling over into the live final. And after Adam’s emotional podcast revelations this week — where he accused David of “bullying” — the debate has only intensified.

Now, Adam’s friend Josie has had her say, and she’s made it clear whose side she’s on.

She spoke about David on gMB (Credit: ITV)

Jose Gibson slams David Haye

Appearing on Good Morning Britain on Thursday (April 30), Josie was initially chatting about her new ITV show, How To Clean Up For Cash. But it didn’t take long for the conversation to turn to the ongoing feud.

Host Kate Garraway asked her directly where she stood, given her friendship with Adam.

Josie replied: “I tell you what. I know the Thomas brothers, and they are the sort of guys you would want your daughters to bring home. They are lovely.”

Addressing Adam’s situation directly she continued: “And if you’ve watched the podcast that they made, I think what David Haye did to him was actually… it’s the dark side of fame. And I think he saw him as a winner and tried to play with his mind. It’s just not fair. Not right.”

Adam broke his silence this week (Credit: ITV)

Adam’s emotional podcast interview

Adam recently shared his side of the story on the At Home With The Thomas Bro’s podcast, alongside his brothers.

Fighting back tears, he explained that he stayed quiet in camp at the time because others dismissed the situation as “banter”.

But a conversation after filming wrapped appeared to leave a lasting mark. Adam recalled asking David why he kept targeting him — only to be told: “I’ve never met a nicer guy. I just wanted to break you.”

Reflecting on that moment, Adam said: “If that isn’t classed as bullying, I don’t know what is.”

He also admitted he was initially “apprehensive” about using that label, but now feels certain: “What happened to me in camp was bullying.”

David ruffled plenty of feathers (Credit: ITV)

David fires back at Adam’s claims

David has since responded in a fiery Instagram video, rejecting the accusations and insisting Adam has “spun it so he’s still the victim”.

He maintained that their exchanges were harmless banter and claimed Adam “couldn’t take” it, while also taking aim at his fan base in a series of blunt remarks.

David also suggested the story may not be over just yet, hinting that further details could emerge that challenge Adam’s version of events.

With strong opinions on both sides — and voices like Josie now weighing in — this I’m A Celebrity fallout is showing no signs of fading quietly.

Read more: Ashley Roberts ‘angry’ after I’m A Celebrity final as Amanda Holden slams Jimmy Bullard and David Haye

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