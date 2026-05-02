Claudia Winkleman celebrates as Traitors co-star Charlotte Berman welcomes baby girl

Traitors host Claudia Winkleman sent her love to her BBC co-star Charlotte Berman last night (May 1) as she celebrated the birth of her first baby.

Charlotte – who appeared on the third series of The Traitors in 2025 – shared the first pictures of her little girl. Charlotte and husband Alexander also shared the picture of the birth announcement, published in the paper’s births, deaths and marriages column.

After battling fertility issues, Charlotte from The Traitors has welcomed a baby girl (Credit: BBC)

Claudia Winkleman’s sweet message as Charlotte Berman from The Traitors welcomes baby

The star, who famously put on a Welsh accent during filming of the show, was previously open about her fertility issues.

She told host Claudia that if she won the series, she would be spending the prize pot on IVF. Charlotte, who entered the show as a Faithful and was recruited as a Traitor, didn’t win. But she did get her much-longed-for baby.

Traitors host Claudia Winkleman sent Charlotte a sweet message (Credit: BBC)

Announcing the news on Instagram, she shared: “She’s here, our little Zoe.”

The birth announcement in the paper revealed that Zoe had arrived on April 21, and that her full name is Zoe Clara Florrie Nicholson. The ad ended: “So wanted and so loved.”

The little girl is seen in the picture being held by her adoring mum, with a shock of thick dark hair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlotte Berman (@charlotteberman91)

‘I wonder if Zoe will have a Welsh accent?!’

Traitors host Claudia Winkleman was among those sending their love to Charlotte. Showing that she stays in touch with past stars of the show, Claudia posted five red love heart emojis on the post.

Traitors co-star Linda Rands commented: “Oh beautiful. Congratulations.”

Maddy Smedley added: “Massive congrats you guys!!!” She then joked: “I wonder if Zoe will come out with a Welsh accent.” “Time will tell…” the new mum said, joining in the joke.

Traitors legend Diane Carson also commented to say: “An absolutely HUGE congratulations! I couldn’t be more happy for you both!”

Traitors 2026 star Roxy, who is expecting her first baby, added: “Aw congratulations both of you, how wonderful.”

“She’s beautiful,” said another follower. “Look at all that hair!” said another of the tot. “So happy for you both, she is beautiful,” a third follower added.

Read more: Behind-the-scenes secrets from the set of The Traitors that you don’t see on screen

Send your love and congratulations to Traitors star Charlotte on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.