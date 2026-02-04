The Traitors star Roxy has revealed the gender of her baby, and we’re so pleased for her!

The Traitors star Roxy Wilson revealed the gender of her baby during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (Wednesday, February 4).

The star, 32, appeared on the show alongside her mum, Judy, who was also on The Traitors last month.

The Traitors star Roxy Wilson reveals baby’s gender

Appearing on the show today, Roxy and Judy spoke about their emotional adoption story.

Judy, 60, adopted Roxy when she was five years old.

The conversation soon turned to Roxy’s pregnancy. “Now you are having your own child, how does your experience inform you vision of motherhood?” Susanna Reid asked the star.

“I have been the luckiest person and blessed, I absolutely couldn’t have asked for anything better in my life,” Roxy said.

Roxy talks pregnancy

The star, who narrowly missed out on a spot in the Traitors final last month, continued, saying: “Having a role model who mothered me and changed my life, the course of my life, everything about it.

“Hopefully, I’ll be a great mum myself and look after my daughter the way I’ve been brought up as well.”

Roxy’s mum, Judy, shared the news last month during an appearance on This Morning.

“Can I just say? Roxy’s having a baby! [I’ll be grandma for the] 12th time. It’s due June 12,” she announced.

Roxy also shared a picture of herself showing off her growing baby bump on Instagram.

“You look so cute! Congratulations,” one follower wrote. “So wonderful Roxy – what an exciting path you have ahead! Xx,” another gushed.

“Lovely news. Congratulations,” a third added.

The Traitors star Roxy on being adopted by Judy

During their appearance on GMB, Judy and Roxy spoke about how Roxy was adopted.

Roxy was in care with another family when she travelled from Bristol to Doncaster to meet Judy. However, she ended up staying with her permanently because her other foster parents didn’t want her to come back because she had the flu.

“I had come from Bristol to Doncaster for the visit, then I was a bit unwell. I remember mum had made me a packed lunch for the train, all set to go back with my social worker to the Bristol foster carer,” she explained.

She continued, saying, “I just remember the call and the foster carer saying, ‘Well, don’t bring her back then, that was quite nuts.”

“Harsh,” Judy added. “That must be a devastating memory for you?” Susanna then asked.

“I think at this point it sounds strange to say now as an adult, but it was sort of normal. I was used to these things. Being passed so much, it wasn’t anything out of the ordinary to not go back somewhere,” Roxy replied. Judy welcomed her straight back and immediately made her part of the family.

“So actually it went from being ‘Oh my goodness I’m not going back to I’m here, I’m staying’,” Roxy said. Judy added that adopting Roxy was the “best thing I ever did”.

