Rachel Duffy supported by Traitors co-stars as she breaks silence over death of her mum

Traitors champion Rachel Duffy has returned to social media as she continues to grieve the loss of her mum Anne, weeks after her dramatic BBC win.

Rachel, 42, revealed her mum had died just three days after viewers watched her take victory in series 4 of The Traitors.

During the show, Rachel had spoken openly about her hopes of using the prize money to create special memories with Anne.

Heartbreakingly, Anne passed away before Rachel received her £47,875 share of the winnings.

Rachel shared the news on Instagram before stepping back from social media entirely.

Traitors winner Rachel Duffy has broken her silence after the death of her mum (Credit: BBC)

Her fellow winner Stephen Libby went on to handle all post show interviews alone while Rachel took time away from the spotlight.

Now, Rachel has returned with an emotional tribute to her mum.

Traitors’ Rachel Duffy shares emotional tribute to mum Anne

Rachel logged back into Instagram and posted a series of family photographs, showing moments with Anne alongside loved ones across the years.

She wrote: “Thank you Mummy.

“Thank you for loving us so much. Thank you for teaching us our worth.

“Thank you for so much kindness shown and taught. Thank you for endless laughs and lots of fun.

“Thank you for helping us parent our babies. Thank you for being a shoulder to cry on when we needed one.

“Thank you for the many words of wisdom over the years. Thank you for showing us the true meaning of integrity.

“Thank you for giving us a beautiful life. Thank you for a lifetime of happy memories.

“Thank you for being our mummy. We love you x.”

Rachel Duffy’s post prompted an outpouring of support from friends, fans and fellow Traitors stars, including Stephen.

He wrote: “Although I never met her I know how much of an incredible woman your mother must have been to have you and your siblings turn out the way you have, a truly beautiful family.”

Other cast members also shared messages of condolence.

Jessie Stride wrote: “Sending you so much love Rachel.” Matty Hyndman added: “All my love to you and your gorgeous family Rachel.”

Judy Wilson said: “Love and hugs Rachel, always here for you.” Claudia Winkleman responded with several red heart emojis.

Jade Scott, who previously spoke on the show about losing her own mum, added: “Sending you all my love and keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers. Your mama would be so proud of the woman you are.”

Rachel’s prize money plans

Traitors Rachel and Stephen successfully bluffed and schemed their way to the final of series 4, eventually winning the show. m

They secured a total prize pot of £95, 750, which they agreed to split evenly.

Rachel and Stephen Duffy won The Traitors last month (Credit: BBC)

Rachel had previously spoken to Claudia about Anne, explaining that her mum was living in a care home after being diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at just 47. Anne was also living with dementia.

During the final episode, Claudia asked Rachel: “Let’s talk about you mum.”

Rachel, a communications expert and mum of three, replied: “When you know her memories are going and you have the opportunity to help her create the nicest ones ever, that is very precious.

“So I’m going to win it if Stephen’s head doesn’t get turned by the money.”

