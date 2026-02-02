Sue and Noel Radford’s son Josh, 18, diagnosed with agoraphobia after being left ‘unable to breathe’

Sue and Noel Radford have been dealt a devastating blow after their son Josh was diagnosed with agoraphobia.

The couple were given the worrying news after 18-year-old Josh suffered a frightening “funny turn”.

Josh had told his dad Noel he had been “unable to breathe” during the incident.

Sue and Noel had already been growing concerned about their sixth eldest son, as he had been struggling to leave the house.

They have since turned to medics who, after investigations, gave Josh his agoraphobia diagnosis.

Sue and Noel Radford’s son Josh has been diagnosed with agoraphobia (Credit: Channel 5)

Sue and Noel Radford’s son Josh diagnosed with agoraphobia

The NHS describes agoraphobia as “a fear of being in situations where escape might be difficult or that help wouldn’t be available if things go wrong”.

It goes on to explain that someone with agoraphobia can suffer symptoms of a panic attack when put in a stressful situation. This includes rapid breathing and rapid heartbeat.

Josh opens up about his condition in the trailer for the next episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

The show has just returned to Channel 5 for its eight series and Josh will be the focus next week.

In the heartbreaking trailer, the teenager says: “Life was much simpler when you’re a child. When you grow older your life is more, I guess, stressful.

“I never would have guessed I’d have the problems that I have now. It’s hard to say that I’m struggling.”

Noel is out shopping when he receives a worrying phone call about his son.

“Josh has had a funny turn. He says he can’t breathe,” he says to the camera.

Noel and Sue then seen looking seriously concerned while speaking to a female doctor.

She says: “He’s stopped accessing life outside of the home. That would qualify a diagnosis of agoraphobia.”

Looking out of his bedroom window, Josh says: “I do hope that me doing this does give people courage to also open up and ask someone for help.”

Josh bravely hopes his honesty will help other people who are suffering (Credit: Channel 5)

22 Kids and Counting returns

Last night, 22 Kids and Counting returning to screens.

The first episode of series 8 focused on Sue and Noel’s 32-year-old daughter Sophie, who has split with her husband Joe.

The couple married 10 years ago but have decided to separate after growing apart.

Sophie opened up to Sue and Noel about her heartbreak and broke down in tears.

She told them: “There won’t be any going back. Enough’s enough. It’s not very nice. You marry someone to spend the rest of your life with them.”

Viewers were then left on the edge of their sofas as Sophie vanished for two days without contact.

Thankfully, she was found at home safe and well, having just decided to take some time out to mentally process the split.

22 Kids and Counting continues at 8pm on Channel 5 on Sunday February 8, 2026.

Read more: Gemma Collins channels her inner ski Barbie as she shows off weight loss in fluorescent pink leggings

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page