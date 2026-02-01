Sue and Noel Radford left terrified as daughter Sophie goes missing in 22 Kids and Counting

22 Kids and Counting returns tonight and Sue and Noel Radford are left facing the emotional fallout of Sophie and Joe’s marriage split.

The Radford family are back for a brand new series, but the mood is very different this time.

A major change has shaken the household and it’s made worse when Sophie suddenly goes missing.

In the opening episode, the 32-year-old breaks down as she opens up to parents Sue and Noel about her marriage struggles.

What follows leaves Sue and Noel deeply worried when Sophie suddenly disappears without making contact.

Will the family find out she is safe and well?

Here is everything viewers can expect from tonight’s episode of 22 Kids and Counting.

22 Kids and Counting: Sophie and Joe split

The episode opens with Sue and two of her daughters looking at party venues for a special celebration.

They have noticed Sophie seems low and plan to surprise her with a party marking 10-years of marriage to Joe.

However, it soon becomes clear that things are far from happy between the couple.

Speaking directly to the cameras, Sophie says: “I’ve been bottling a lot up in the last year and haven’t told my family everything that’s been going on.

“All the problems face the fact that marriage doesn’t seem to be what you want it to be. And it’s not resolving itself.”

Asked whether she has spoken to her parents, Sophie admits: “Mum and dad have always got so much going on that I don’t want to burden them with my problems.

“I’m reaching a point now though where I’ve got to do something about it. Our marriage isn’t working.”

Later, Sophie confirms that she and Joe have separated.

After telling Sue and Noel, she explains: “Joe has moved out for a trial. So this is very raw, it’s literally just happened. He’s living with one of his family members.”

When asked for more detail, Sophie adds: “I don’t want to be going into it as it is private. We both see things very differently. We’ve grown apart.”

Sue and Noel Radford ‘worry’ for Sophie

Sophie shares three children with Joe and says they are trying to keep life as normal as possible for them.

But emotions spill over as she admits there is no chance of reconciliation.

She tells Sue and Noel: “My anxiety has been bad the past few days. But it’s bound to be up and down.

“There won’t be any going back. Enough’s enough. It’s not very nice. You marry someone to spend the rest of your life with them.”

In a later moment, Sophie is asked how she feels about happier memories being clouded by the split.

Overcome with emotion, she bursts into tears and responds: “I’m going to go, so you’re just going to have to stop for a minute.”

Back in the kitchen, Sophie breaks down again while speaking to her parents.

“I just can’t wait to feel happy and normal again and a bit more bubbly,” she says.

Sue comforts her daughter, but the situation soon becomes more serious.

Noel later reveals they have not heard from Sophie for two days. Concerned, he drives the 10-mile journey to her home.

“We normally hear from her every day,” he says. “This is really out of character. We’ve just not heard from her.

“Things have come to a head. I think it’s harder than what she expected it to be.”

Sue adds: “It has definitely been one of the most worrying times for one of our kids.

“Normally I’m able to give advice because I’ve been through lots of different things. But this situation is pretty alien to me.”

Viewers are left waiting anxiously to discover whether Sophie is okay.

When is 22 Kids and Counting on?

Series 8 of 22 Kids and Counting begins at 8pm tonight, Sunday February 1, 2026. The episode airs on Channel 5 and runs for one hour, ending at 9pm.

The episode also follows Millie and her husband Harvey, who are in a race against time to make a big change for eldest daughter Ophelia before she starts school.

So much drama.

