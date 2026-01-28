David and Victoria Beckham braced for more national embarrassment as new TV show ‘combs their public breakdown’ with Brooklyn

David and Victoria Beckham are steeling themselves for yet more national embarrassment after ending up front and centre of a new documentary about their feud with Brooklyn.

Telly bosses have immediately jumped on the explosive fallout and put together a 90-minute programme on it.

Fans are being promised a full account of what has happened, which will go into “forensic detail”.

David and Victoria have not contributed to the show, but will have to endure their “public breakdown” with Brooklyn being played out to millions.

David and Victoria bracing themselves for more humiliation with a new Brooklyn feud documentary (Credit: C5)

David and Victoria Beckham: Brooklyn documentary

The new documentary is called The Beckham Feud: Truth & Lies and it will air next week on Channel 5.

It begins with a look at Brooklyn and wife Nicola Peltz’s lavish wedding in April 2022 and the tensions that followed.

Viewers will get a recap on how Brooklyn and Nicola appeared to snub ‘Brand Beckham’ events, including David’s 50th birthday celebrations.

And then, of course, it will look at Brooklyn’s bombshell Instagram statement that rocked the family to the core last week.

The documentary does not feature any interviews with any of the Beckhams, including Brooklyn and Nicola.

But there are plenty of experts on hand to trawl through the unfolding drama.

Channel 5 says: “With insight from showbiz journalists who have tracked the Beckhams for decades, branding experts who understand how the Beckham machine was built, and psychologists who unpack the emotional toll of growing up famous, we will analyse this feud in forensic detail.”

The broadcaster adds: “Is this just another celebrity spat or the unravelling of one of Britain’s most famous families?

“And when every move is watched, shared and judged, is there any way back from a very public family breakdown?”

The Beckhams’ feud with Brooklyn

News of the documentary will no doubt be another blow to David and Victoria.

It has only been a week since Brooklyn dropped his extraordinary statement on Instagram, which threw the family under the global spotlight.

Victoria in particular came under a huge amount of flack thanks to several allegations he made.

Brooklyn made several allegations about his mum Victoria in his bombshell statement (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Brooklyn accused his mum of “cancelling Nicola’s wedding dress at the eleventh hour”. He also claimed she “danced inappropriately” on their big day.

Victoria became the figure of viral memes and even landed an iTunes number one as fans rallied round in support.

The family has not commented to ED! for any media outlet. Instead, they have taken the ‘business as usual’ approach.

Earlier this week, David and Victoria flew to France with sons Romeo and Cruz, their partners, and daughter Harper.

It was a very special occasion that warranted a united front.

Victoria was awarded a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters by the French Ministry of Culture at Paris Fashion Week.

Romeo later shared a family picture on Instagram. He wrote: “No one deserves this more than you xx love you mum.”

The Beckham Feud: Truth & Lies airs at 9pm on Channel 5 on Sunday February 1, 2026.

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page

Read more: From Katherine Jenkins to Prince Harry and Rebekah Vardy, all the celebrity beef with the Beckhams