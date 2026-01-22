Plot twist! Celebrities back Victoria Beckham campaign to get her a Number 1 in the UK charts after Brooklyn’s ‘roasting’

Victoria Beckham is being backed by celebrities who are desperate to get her to Number 1 in the UK charts amid her drama with Brooklyn.

The star’s showbiz supporters are rallying round to help Not Such an Innocent Girl make a massive reprieve.

Victoria, 51, released the solo song in 2001 and it debuted at Number 6.

But fans are determined to see Posh Spice get the Number 1 ‘she deserves’ in the wake of Brooklyn’s harsh comments about her this week.

Victoria Beckham’s supporters are campaigning for her to get a Number 1 with Not Such an Innocent Girl (Credit: Camilla Morandi/Agf/Shutterstock)

Victoria Beckham campaign for Number 1

In a six-page Instagram rant, Brooklyn claimed she “cancelled” making his wife Nicola’s wedding dress “at the 11th hour”.

He also accused her of “highjacking” his first wedding dance, alleging Victoria instead “danced inappropriately” on him at his nuptials in April 2022.

Victoria, who has not responded to Brooklyn’s claims or ED!’s request for comment, quickly became the butt of memes on the internet.

And fans and showbiz pals have had enough.

A campaign has now been launched that is quickly going viral on the internet.

It has been described as a “national emergency” by the unnamed organiser and celebrities have been sharing the message to whip up support.

Fans have rallied round after Brooklyn’s ‘roasting on Insta’ (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The campaign states: “The fact that Victoria is the only Spice Girl without a #1 is a nation tragedy we are finally fixing.

“Nothing says British Culture like collectively deciding to send Posh to the top of the charts because her son roasted her on Insta.

“Imagine both their faces.

“I’ve seen more VB music promo in the last 24 hours than in the last 20 years and I’m obsessed.

“Let’s get her a #1 for the plot twist of the year. Download Not Such an Innocent Girl.

“We are unhinged. Stream Posh. It’s a national emergency.”

Victoria enters the UK charts

Incredibly, at time of publication, Not Such an Innocent Girl was at Number 2 in the UK downloads chart.

UK Chart Stats confirmed on X: “Victoria Beckham’s ‘Not Such An Innocent Girl’ has soared to #2 on the UK iTunes chart following her son Brooklyn’s statement earlier this week.

“The song peaked at #6 on the UK Singles Chart in September 2001.”

Former Apprentice star and TV personality Luisa Zissman has shared the campaign on Instagram.

Victoria has already made it to Number 2 with the 2001 song (Credit: YouTube/ VictoriaBeckhamVevo)

The mum-of-two wrote alongside it: “There is something wonderful about being British she’s currently number 2!

“Yassss VB @victoriabeckham you were always my fav spice girl and I stand with you & your inappropriate dancing.”

Celebs Go Dating host Anna Williamson, who has two kids, added: “All us 90’s Spice mums are coming out!”

Fellow mums on the forum Mumsnet are also rallying behind Victoria and her ‘mother-of-the-groom dancing’.

One wrote: “I think it’s hilarious. Can’t imagine she’d find it embarrassing. I really like her so good to luck to her.

“Listened to it yesterday, it was wonderfully nostalgic- most music was crap in that period of time.”

Another added: “It’s exactly this. It’s not pity. I think it’s great what the British can up with in a time of crisis!”

Read more: From Katherine Jenkins to Prince Harry and Rebekah Vardy, all the celebrity beef with the Beckhams

What do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page