Strictly Come Dancing 2026 has officially unveiled its first celebrity contestant, with EastEnders favourite Lacey Turner confirmed for this year’s line-up.

The actress, best known for playing Stacey Slater since 2004, will swap Albert Square for the ballroom when the hit BBC show returns this autumn.

The exciting announcement was shared on Strictly’s social media channels on Wednesday, and fans were quick to celebrate the news.

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Lacey Turner joins Strictly Come Dancing 2026 line-up

In a statement, Lacey said: “I am so excited to being making my way to the dance floor this year to be a part of Strictly Come Dancing!

“I am a huge fan and can’t quite believe I will be taking part and not watching at home this year! I look forward to meeting everyone and learning a new skill!”

Fans on social media have been delighted by the announcement. Many also pointed out how much earlier the celebrity reveals have arrived this year, as the Strictly line-up is usually unveiled later in the summer.

One person said on Instagram: “Oh my god amazing!!!”

Another wrote: “Wait celeb reveals announced early!?!? But also woooo Lacey gonna be amazing.”

Someone else added: “Omg it’s so early how exciting!!”

Another even declared: “She’s already won…. even if she’s only 3rd 4th best.. her popularity will be incredible!”

Lacey Turner will take part in Strictly this year (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What can we expect from Strictly 2026?

This year’s series is set to usher in a major new era for Strictly Come Dancing. Following the departure of long-serving hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman after last year’s show, viewers will see a fresh presenting team take charge of the ballroom.

Earlier this month, Josh Widdicombe, Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe were officially confirmed as the new hosts of Strictly.

In a statement, Emma said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly – I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years. So to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

I am so excited to being making my way to the dance floor this year.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter.

“I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

Josh is one of the new hosts (Credit: BBC)

‘I feel deeply honoured’

Meanwhile, JoJo said: “To be returning to Strictly Come Dancing in this new role is beyond anything I ever imagined. This show has always stood for joy, heart, and togetherness, and I feel deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward. To do it alongside the formidable Emma Willis and the utterly brilliant Josh Widdicombe makes it even more special. I’m ready-sequins, nerves, and all…please bear with me. Love Jojo.”

Read more: Strictly favourite Janette Manrara announces her exit from show after 14 years

Josh added: “Dancing the Charleston dressed as a penguin for the 2024 Christmas Special of Strictly remains my career high point, so I am giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television. I adore Emma and Jojo and can’t wait to spend my weekends with them. I’ll dust off the penguin costume.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing’s major ‘revamp’ revealed for ‘new chapter’ with hosting trio

With Lacey now confirmed as the first celebrity heading into the ballroom, anticipation for Strictly Come Dancing 2026 is already building. Fans will be watching closely to see which famous faces join her as the remaining contestants are revealed ahead of the show’s return this autumn.

Strictly Come Dancing returns this autumn on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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