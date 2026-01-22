From Katherine Jenkins to Prince Harry and Rebekah Vardy, all the celebrity beef with the Beckhams

David and Victoria Beckham’s epic feud with their son Brooklyn has raised eyebrows across the world – but he isn’t the first person they have ever fallen out with.

This week, the couple have been thrown into the intense spotlight thanks to Brooklyn’s six-page Instagram rant.

In it, their eldest child made a series of allegations about his family.

He accused Victoria of “highjacking” his first wedding dance, claims they have given stories about him to the press and said they are only interested in “Brand Beckham”.

The couple have not responded directly to their son’s accusations, or ED!’s request for comment.

David has, however, made a brief generalised comment about letting children “make mistakes” on social media, while Victoria’s online return was to celebrate Spice Girl Emma Bunton’s birthday.

You see, this is not the first storm they have weathered during their almost 30-year relationship.

Far from it. The couple are pros at batting away negativity after years of practice.

Here, we take a look back at all the famous faces they have reportedly had bad blood with.

Katherine Jenkins: Leaked email

David Beckham and Katherine Jenkins haven’t seen eye-to-eye for years (understatement).

It all began when Katherine was forced to deny that she’s had an affair with David in 2012.

The false rumour was sparked from a tweet and spiralled so much that Katherine even received death threats.

David’s feud with Katherine Jenkins dates back years (Credit: Cover Images)

She said on Twitter at the time: “I’ve read some horrible rumours on here and want you to know I absolutely deny I’ve had an affair with David Beckham.

“The rumours are very hurtful, untrue and my lawyers tell me actionable.”

Katherine explained she had only spoken to David twice and had “never arranged to meet up”.

Things died down, but the Beckhams didn’t forget having their name wrongly dragged through the mud (despite the affair rumours being fake).

In 2018, after Katherine received an OBE for her music and charitable work, a leaked email quoted David as saying to his adviser: “Katherine Jenkins OBE for what? Singing at the rugby and going to see the troops plus taking coke. [Bleep-ing] joke.”

The ‘coke’ reference was to Katherine’s past admission to using drugs.

In response, Katherine has since said of the email: “It’s obviously disappointing. I’ve never heard anything from them about it.

“It doesn’t matter. Priorities are my kids, my family, my singing, my charities and that’s just white noise in the background.”

Rebecca Loos: Affair claims

Arguably, this fallout is the biggest of them all.

In 2004, David was accused of cheating on Victoria with his personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.

Rebecca’s kiss-and-tell interview, which ran in the News of the World, shocked the nation.

At the time, David robustly denied her claims in a statement to The Guardian and described them as “ludicrous”.

Rebecca Loos claimed to have an affair with David but he has always denied it (Credit: ITV)

He added: “The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this.”

David has continued to deny the affair allegations over the years.

Rebecca, meanwhile, briefly dabbled in a showbiz career and starred reality shows including Celebrity Love Island and The Farm.

She now lives a quiet life in Norway as a yoga instructor.

But it was The Beckhams themselves who brought the claims back up again in 2024.

David and Victoria briefly hinted at that period in David’s Netflix documentary, Beckham.

Victoria described the intrusion as “the hardest period” in their lives together. David also spoke about the media frenzy at the time.

With her name back in the headlines, Rebecca returned to the UK for an appearance Good Morning Britain.

But she angrily insisted: “I would rather have not had to talk about this again.”

Prince Harry: Excluded

David and Prince Harry used to be close friends.

But they reportedly fell out in 2018 and their relationship quickly crumbled.

According to House of Beckham, a biography penned by Tom Bower, David was left seriously miffed when Meghan Markle issued an “exclusion order” at that year’s Invictus Games in Sydney, Australia.

David and Prince Harry’s friendship appears to now be over (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Explaining what it meant, an extract reads: “Photographs of the two together [Harry and David] were forbidden. David was said to be puzzled as to why Harry wouldn’t meet him.

“The exclusion order, it later transpired, was issued by Meghan. She did not want any competition in the media from Beckham, and especially not from his wife Victoria.”

David reportedly ‘got revenge’ four years later.

He joined Harry’s estranged brother, Prince William, and his wife, Princess Kate, at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Boston.

At the time, David publicly said: “Whenever the Prince of Wales sends me a message and says: ‘I need you to do this’ or ‘be there’, it’s always a ‘yes’.”

Make of that what you will.

Ted Beckham: Family fallout

David’s current feud with his son Brooklyn serves as a stark reminder of his own fallout with his dad.

The father-and-son’s beef was seemingly sparked by Ted’s divorce with David’s mother Sandra in 2002.

The couple were unable to agree on finances and David took Sandra’s side in the break-up.

David didn’t speak to his dad Ted for five years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The pair didn’t speak for five years, with the rift deepening when Ted published the unauthorised biography, David Beckham: My Son, without asking his permission.

But in 2007, a health scare brought them back together.

Ted suffered a heart attack in London and David jetted back home from the US, where he was living at the time, to be with him.

David and Ted have now repaired their once-broken bond.

Rebekah Vardy: WAGs at war

Rebekah Vardy is famed for her bombshell ‘Wagatha Christie’ fallout with Coleen Rooney.

But she’s also fired bitter words at the Beckhams in the past, too.

The WAG took aim at David and Victoria in 2016 when it was reported that their son Cruz, 11, was releasing a Christmas single.

Rebekah Vardy had beef with Victoria Beckham long before Wagatha Christie (Credit: Tayfun Salci/ZUMA Press/Cover Images)

If Every Day Was Christmas certainly didn’t smash records and Rebekah had something to say about it.

Cruz had launched his own social media accounts at the time to promote the charity single – and Rebekah didn’t approve.

Writing in her OK! column, she said: “I don’t agree with allowing their 11-year-old son Cruz to have an Instagram and Twitter account.

“I know he’s releasing a charity single, but it just encourages trolls.

“Their eldest son Brooklyn is releasing a book, too. There’s no chance of Brand Beckham dying!”

The Beckhams did not respond.

The Spice Girls: Mic drop

Victoria found fame in the 1990s as one fifth of the Spice Girls.

She has never had any major beef with her bandmates, but relations have been rocky at times.

Victoria – aka Posh Spice – definitely had moments of beef with Mel C (Sporty Spice) during their heyday.

Mel has even since admitted the pair had a “scuffle” prior to finding fame.

Victoria claims the Spice Girls used to turn her mic off (Credit: Startrakphoto.com)

She told BBC Radio’s Desert Island Discs: “We’d all had a few bevvies and on the way out there was a little scuffle between myself and Victoria.

“We can’t say this on-air but I asked her to go away.”

Mel went one stage further in her autobiography, Who I Am: My Story. She said she also told Victoria to “[Bleep] off!” at the 1996 Brit Awards.

Victoria has also made several comments about the teasing she would get from her bandmates about her singing voice.

She told Vogue in 2016: “They used to turn it off and just let the others sing. I got the last laugh – and now my mic is well and truly on, finally.”

Victoria also mused on BBC Radio 2: “You should know there are Post-Its up all over the walls. Do not sing, Posh don’t sing, VB don’t sing.”

Victoria was noticeably missing from the 2019 Spice Girls reunion tour.

However, they are all great mates again now.

Earlier this week, Victoria shrugged off the spat with Brooklyn and shared a sweet tribute online to Emma Bunton (Baby Spice) on her birthday.

In fact, Victoria is even rumoured to be in talks to reunite with all four of her bandmates for a mega comeback.

Wouldn’t now be a perfect time? It would certainly take the spotlight off the Brooklyn drama.

Sir Alex Ferguson: Flying boot

Sir Alex Ferguson was David’s manager at Manchester United in the late 1990s and early noughties.

And, to begin with, things were rosy, with David even seeing Sir Alex as a father figure.

But all that changed when David’s celebrity status suddenly began to catapult.

Suddenly, the world’s eyes were on David and his Spice Girl wife Victoria for reasons other than football when drastic haircuts and huge brand deals came knocking.

Sir Alex Ferguson infamously launched a football boot that hit David in the head (Credit: Cover Images)

Sir Alex was angry, as he believed David was becoming distracted by fame, endorsements and his high-profile marriage.

He wrote in his 2013 self-titled autobiography: “David was the only player I managed who chose to be famous, who made it his mission to be known outside the game.

“I felt uncomfortable with the celebrity aspect of his life.”

The infamous ‘flying boot’ incident was the straw that broke the camel’s back.

Following an FA Cup defeat to Arsenal, Sir Alex kicked a football boot across the dressing room in a fit of rage and it hit David just above his left eye.

David made no effort to hide his injury, stepping out the next day with stitches and a huge gauze on his head.

Their relationship was over and David moved to Real Madrid.

However, more than two decades have now passed and David and Alex are on good terms again.

David has spoken publicly about the respect he holds for his former manager and they’ve been spotted at sporting and charity events together.

In 2021, David said: “Sir Alex was an incredible manager and there’s no way we would have been able to achieve what we did without him. He will always be an inspiration to me.”

He also sent a message to Sir Alex on his 84th birthday in December last year.

