Jane Moore was criticised by I’m A Celebrity viewers tonight over her behaviour towards Coleen Rooney.

On Monday night’s episode (November 18), Coleen opened up about her “Wagatha Christie” scandal with Rebekah Vardy.

ICYMI, in 2019, Coleen accused Rebekah’s Instagram account of selling stories about her to the press. Rebekah denied the allegations and sued Coleen for libel.

A trial took place in 2022. However, Coleen won the case and Rebekah had to pay out.

Jane Moore and Coleen Rooney on I’m A Celebrity

During a chat with Jane, GK Barry and Dean McCullough, Coleen opened up about the scandal.

Coleen, 38, explained: “I put a post out saying someone was [selling] stories and it was coming from my Instagram, personal Instagram.”

Jane, 62, then cut in: “Personal.”

Coleen added: “So I was onto it but I didn’t get who it was…” as Jane continued: “But then she planted a couple of fake stories and isolated all the friends one by one so then it was just one account.”

When GK asked Coleen if she was scared posting it, Coleen admitted: “No because I just didn’t think it would have the impact it did, because I was just that sick and tired of it, it was draining.”

She also said: “That was my worst nightmare to go to court. I felt like it was like putting on a show for the whole world.”

Watching the discussion on X, viewers took issue with Jane telling the story instead of Coleen.

One person fumed: “They didn’t need to waste the money on Coleen Rooney to share the Wagatha Christie story because Jane basically decided to speak over her and tell it instead.”

Another wrote: “Jesus Christ can Jane just shut up telling Coleen’s story like it’s her own ffs.”

Someone else said: “Starting to really like Coleen and wanted to hear her tell the story and not Jane Moore! Ffs shut up and let people talk.”

Others found it amusing as one laughed: “LOVE that Jane is talking about this like Coleen ain’t there and she didn’t experience the entire thing.”

I’m A Celebrity continues on November 19 from 9pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

