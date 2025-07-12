Jake Quickenden has revealed that he was forced into a hospital visit following an accident during a boat race he was taking part in.

The 36-year-old I’m A Celebrity star shared details of the “nightmare” accident on his Instagram yesterday (Friday, July 11).

Jake Quickenden on hospital dash following ‘nightmare’ accident

Taking to Instagram, Jake explained that he’d been forced to pull out of a boat race he was taking part in.

The star, who found fame on The X-Factor, was in Canada to Kayak 1,000 miles on the Yukon River in six days in a bid to raise money for charity.

However, after four instances of “bad luck”, the star quit the race after 36 hours and is now heading home.

Posting a picture of himself and his pal, Matty, Jake explained in detail what happened.

“It was fun while it lasted can say was the most amazing, scary and utterly bonkers 36 hours I’ve had in my life. Already so [bleeped] off ready to try again next year,” he captioned the post.

“Sometimes the universe tells you something isn’t right and this time I listened and we had to get out, I wanted to get home to my kids and wife, I lost my dad young and it affects me everyday I didn’t want that for my lads.”

Jake has been patched up in hospital (Credit: Instagram)

Jake Quickenden on ‘nightmare’ boat race

The star explained that things had gone well initially. However, after 65k, the boat was hit by a wave, which saw him underwater for “what seemed like three minutes”.

He and Matty managed to swim the boat to the side, dry themselves off, and got back to racing after an hour. However, the pedal of the boat soon broke, meaning they couldn’t turn left.

“This is when I was like is this meant to be, I believe in all that stuff and felt like we were being told to get out,” he wrote.

A storm then hit, forcing them off the river, as it was “too dangerous” to continue. After camping and grabbing some sleep, they restarted their race at 3.30am. They did another 17k before more disaster struck.

Jake revealed that they were hit by a “boiling eddy” that “pulled us under and spat us out like nothing.”

Jake and pal rescued and head home

Jake continued, writing: “We came up and was about to go down the river for I don’t know how long ( which could have been bad) when out of nowhere again like it was meant to happen Kyle and Mel two American travellers who just happened to have finished fishing jumped in the their canoe and pulled us to the side.”

He praised the duo, saying “I personally think they stopped something really bad from happening”. After drying off they realised that not only had they a broken boat, but he’d sustained a “pretty beat up wrist”. It was at this point that they called it a day.

In a story posted for his one million followers to see, Jake posted a snap of himself and Matty. “So gutted…started well, got into trouble, set back off and got into more trouble!!”

“Sometimes you have to remember you have kids and it’s best not to push when luck isn’t on your side. Just at hospital getting an x-ray me and Matt both fine.”

Jake shared updates (Credit: Instagram)

Jake Quickenden ‘gutted’

He later posted another snap of himself in a sling with a big red cast on his arm.

“Will update with the nightmare we had…but we are both safe and that’s literally all that matters. It was going great until it wasn’t.”

In a video posted by his pal later from the hospital, they both admitted they were “gutted” to be going home.

“Noooooo so sorry to hear this BUT glad you’re safe,” one fan said.

“Ah you guys but thank goodness you are both safe,” another wrote. “Jake “Chaos” Quickenden! Glad you’re both well!” a third added.

