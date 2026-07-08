Here’s where you’ve seen Coronation Street newcomer Ross actor Ian Burfield before

Coronation Street introduced a new face during Wednesday night’s episode (July 8), but there’s a good chance viewers recognised the actor straight away.

As Cassie tried to put Steve’s rejection behind her with a trip to the Chariot Square Hotel bar, she found herself chatting up a stranger. It wasn’t long before she discovered the man was Ross, Tyrone’s biological father, played by familiar soap actor Ian Burfield.

Cassie flirted with a stranger (Credit: ITV)

Cassie flirts with Ross in Coronation Street

Cassie was left heartbroken earlier this week when Steve turned down her marriage proposal. Although he assured her he loved her, he explained that he didn’t believe they needed to get married to prove it.

Already devastated by the rejection, Cassie then had to deal with Tracy, who had overheard the awkward exchange and couldn’t resist making her feelings known.

Convinced her relationship with Steve had reached the end of the road, Cassie headed to the Chariot Square Hotel bar in tonight’s episode to drown her sorrows.

There, she spotted a stranger and wasted no time trying to flirt with him, completely misreading the situation. Ross rejected her advances before walking away, leaving Cassie Plummer staring at a piece of paper with his name written on it.

As soon as she realised the stranger was called Ross, everything clicked into place. She worked out that he was actually Tyrone’s biological father.

Do you recognise actor Ian Burfield? (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street spoilers reveal Tyrone’s first meeting with dad Ross

Ross’s arrival comes after Hope and Ruby secretly arranged a DNA test and tracked down Tyrone’s biological father as a surprise.

Spoilers reveal Cassie returns to Weatherfield hoping to avoid any more drama while Steve looks ahead to a fresh start. But things quickly take another turn when Hope and Ruby announce they’ve found Tyrone’s dad, with Ross then making an unexpected appearance.

Cassie attempts to keep Ross at a distance, but Tyrone is keen to get to know his father. Their first golf outing, however, ends badly after Tyrone puts his back out.

Bernie later realises Cassie is keeping something from everyone. After Cassie admits she’s being blackmailed, Bernie urges her to stop running away from the truth.

The situation becomes even more complicated when Ross starts growing close to Tracy, leaving Cassie horrified. Despite warnings from Cassie, Tyrone and Hope, Ross is determined to make his own decisions.

As more secrets begin to surface, Tyrone starts to suspect there’s something going on involving Cassie and Steve. That eventually leads him to make a shocking discovery, and with nowhere left to turn, Cassie decides it’s finally time to tell Steve the truth.

Where you’ve seen Coronation Street newcomer Ian Burfield before

Although this marks Ian Burfield’s first role in Coronation Street, soap fans are likely to recognise him from EastEnders.

Between 1997 and 2025, Ian appeared in Walford as several different police officers, including D.C.I Peter Arthurs, D.I Kelly and D.I Hamilton.

More recently, he played a key part in The Six storyline and Keanu’s murder investigation.

Away from Albert Square, Ian has also appeared in The Hack, Big Boys, Doctors, Casualty and Holby City.

His most recent television role was as John Bailey-Brown in Hijack, where he appeared between 2023 and 2026.

Read more: Coronation Street opinion: Soap losing balance as villains dominate

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

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