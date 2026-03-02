Coronation Street follow-up: After Jim’s death derails Cassie’s proposal, what we know about her exit

In tonight’s episode of Coronation Street (Monday, March 2), Cassie Plummer was all set to take a huge step with Steve McDonald as she secretly planned to propose – only for events to take a heartbreaking turn.

Just as Cassie was gearing herself up for a life-changing moment, Steve received a phone call that stopped everything in its tracks, revealing that his dad Jim McDonald had died. With emotions running high, Cassie was forced to put her plans on hold – but with her exit looming, could the pair still get their happy ending?

Cassie put her plans on hold (Credit: ITV)

Cassie planned to proposed to Steve in Coronation Street

Earlier in the day, Cassie was buzzing with anticipation, convinced the time was finally right to ask Steve to marry her. Determined to make it special, she enlisted Tim and Mary to help pull off the surprise. Tim kept Steve occupied with a suspiciously long walk, while Mary busied herself arranging a floral display on the Street spelling out the words ‘Marry me.’

But the carefully laid plans quickly unravelled. Steve’s phone rang, and the devastating news about Jim brought the proposal to an abrupt halt. Tim swiftly ordered the flowers hidden away, the engagement plans abandoned, as Cassie rushed to be by Steve’s side.

The mood on the cobbles shifted instantly as the residents gathered in the Rovers to toast Jim’s life. Struggling to process his loss, Steve reflected on the few happier memories he shared with his dad, leaning on those around him for support.

Elsewhere, Tracy began to suspect something was off when Mary behaved even more oddly than usual and soon spotted the engagement ring she had been keeping safe. Mary was quick to shut things down, urging Tracy to stay quiet and leave Steve in peace on such a painful day.

Claire’s departing from the role (Credit: ITV)

Everything we know about Claire Sweeney’s exit as Cassie Plummer so far

Cassie’s future on the Street is already under the spotlight, with Claire Sweeney set to bow out of the soap later this year as Coronation Street builds towards an ‘explosive’ summer storyline.

Claire joined the show in 2023 as Cassie Plummer, the mum of Tyrone Dobbs, and quickly became a familiar face in Weatherfield. Now, after two years in the role, her departure is firmly on the horizon.

Cassie’s final scenes are expected to air over the summer, with a show spokesperson confirming to The Sun that Claire will remain on screen until then. While the exact details of Cassie’s exit are being kept tightly under wraps, viewers have been promised a dramatic farewell that will leave its mark on the cobbles.

Away from the Street, Claire is preparing for a new challenge as she heads back to the stage to play Miss Hannigan in Annie the Musical. Although there were early hopes she could juggle both roles, the scale of the UK tour made that unworkable, leading to her decision to leave the soap. The tour launches in May 2026 and runs until March 2027, giving fans plenty of opportunities to see Claire in action once she says goodbye to Weatherfield.

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

