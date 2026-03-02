Weatherfield loses a legend as Jim McDonald’s death is revealed in Coronation Street ITVX episode – and fans aren’t happy

Coronation Street delivered a gut punch in today’s episode (Monday, March 2), as Steve McDonald was hit with heartbreaking news about his father Jim.

The timing couldn’t have been worse. Just as Cassie Plummer was secretly lining up a proposal to Steve, a single phone call turned the day upside down – and viewers were left reeling alongside him.

Steve got some bad news (Credit: ITV)

Steve McDonald devastated by Jim’s death

Cassie had been full of excitement, roping Mary and Tim into an elaborate plan to pop the question. While Tim distracted Steve with an unusually long walk, Mary prepared a flower display on the Street spelling out ‘Marry me.’

But the romantic moment never came.

Before Steve could return and see the surprise, he answered a call and learned from one of Jim’s exes that his dad had died. The shock was immediate. Tim rushed to warn Mary to hide the flowers, and Cassie dropped everything to be by Steve’s side.

With the proposal plans abandoned, Steve joined friends and family at the Rovers to raise a glass to Jim. Clearly conflicted, he tried to focus on the few happy memories he shared with his troubled dad.

The mood shifted again when Tracy noticed Mary behaving oddly and clocked the engagement ring she was safeguarding for Cassie. Mary firmly urged Tracy to stay quiet, insisting that Steve had enough to deal with after losing his father without any added drama.

Jim was quite the villain (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street fans furious over off-screen death of Jim McDonald

The decision to kill off Jim McDonald off-screen has not gone down well with viewers. Long-time fans were quick to vent their anger on social media, branding the move unnecessary and deeply disappointing for such a legendary character.

Ahead of the episode, one fan wrote on X: “It’s obvious Steve’s not going to see Jim. It’s the same as the Les exit. It’s pathetic … No reason to of killed them off.”

Another added: “Take note… killing off legendary characters like Jim McDonald is not needed! Need to keep back catalogue of options going forward for unexpected returns etc.”

A third viewer said: “Jim’s death is on Monday btw, can’t believe they are killing him off screen.”

Even Charlie Lawson, who portrayed Jim, shared his disappointment. Speaking to The Sun, he said: “That is it. It’s a tragedy he didn’t go in a shooting or something dramatic, powerful and great.”

Instead, Jim died quietly in hospital, with Steve never getting the chance to see him before the end – a brutal twist that has left fans angry, upset, and questioning why one of Corrie’s most iconic figures was written out this way.

