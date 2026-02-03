Coronation Street to ‘kill off’ Jim McDonald off screen next month

Coronation Street is reportedly going to ‘kill off’ classic soap character Jim McDonald off screen next month.

Jim McDonald was a soap icon, first appearing on the cobbles in 1989.

But, the soap has now decided to put an end to any idea of the character returning to Weatherfield in a sad twist.

Corrie is killing Jim off (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street to ‘kill off’ soap legend Jim McDonald

RadioTimes reported today (Tuesday, February 3), that Steve McDonald will receive that sad news of Jim’s death next month. This will spark a new storyline with Steve at the centre.

Jim hasn’t been on screen since 2018, not having the best relationship with Steve before leaving.

Steve will be torn as to how to feel about his dad’s death after receiving the phone call with the difficult news.

A source told the publication that ‘Jim’s death will rock the boat for hapless Steve.’

Actor Charlie Lawson who played the character is ‘aware’ of the soap’s plans for his character.

The news will hit the Street next month (Credit: ITV)

Jim McDonald’s time on Coronation Street

Jim McDonald was part of some huge storylines over the 35 years, with his marriage to Liz McDonald memorable to many soap fans.

The Weatherfield villain spent a lot of time behind bars, notably for the manslaughter of Jez Quigley. He was also sent to prison once more for an armed robbery on a building society. He wasn’t one for sticking to the law.

In 2018, Jim left the soap for good after burning all bridges. He’d sadly scammed his ex-wife Liz out of a huge sum of money after pretending that his girlfriend (and partner in crime) Hannah was their late daughter Katie.

So, it’s not wonder that Jim’s death creates a difficult situation for Steve who doesn’t have the most fond memories of him. We sense fireworks…

Coronation Street usually airs Monday-Friday at 8.30pm on ITV.

